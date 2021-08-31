Creative Commons license icon

Writers Speak on How To Write

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 31 Aug 2021 - 01:56Edited as of 02:45
Prolific author and Ursa Major Award winner Mary E. Lowd has a new non-fiction project out, with the help of Ian Madison Keller. The title pretty much speaks for itself: Furry Fiction Is Everywhere — A Step-By-Step Guide to Writing Anthropomorphic Characters. “Have you ever read a book or novel and wondered why they even bothered to make certain character(s) in the book something other than human? Want to avoid that in your own work? There are some simple steps you can take to make your anthropomorphic (or furry) characters stand out on the page. This guide will walk you through step-by-step how to build a believable furry species, world, and characters.” It includes worksheets for helping to create your own characters and story situations. And it’s available in September from Rainbow Dog Books.


image c. 2021 Rainbow Dog Books

Comments

2cross2affliction — Tue 31 Aug 2021 - 12:33
#1
Your rating: None

Have you ever read a book or novel and wondered why they even bothered to make certain character(s) in the book something other than human? Want to avoid that in your own work?

This is the most erotic furry porn I've ever seen.

