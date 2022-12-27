Pets for Those in Need

Edited

Swinging things back to the realm of “real-world animals” we have Do Not Pet: How To Become A Service Dog, a new one-shot comic from writer Joe Biel and illustrator Gerta Oparaku. “Ruby, a service dog who gave author Joe Biel mobility, health, and companionship through the most difficult years of their life, had many things to learn during her humble beginnings. This comic details the process for training a medical alert service dog, as well as other types of service dogs, the responsibility of their handlers for these lessons, and how these incredible dogs learn their skills.” This full-color comic is available now from Microcosm Publishing, and they have a preview too.



