Ac-tion! We Need Some Ac-tion!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Another one that slipped beneath our radar — but fortunately it’s still available! It’s the Tuff Stuff one-shot comic, created by Kevin Delgado. “Tuff Stuff is a washed out cretin who spends his days scouring the beach boardwalk for loose drugs. When a string of disasters causes his normal haunts to be destroyed he sets out on a quest for retribution. His goal: To Save Spring Break! For fans of cheesy 80’s/90’s B-Action Movies… and cats.” Ask the folks at Source Point.



