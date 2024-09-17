Cat vs. Dog, Of Course
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 17 Sep 2024 - 01:47 —
We’ve covered Good Boy from Source Point Press before… but how about one of Good Boy Flint’s most dangerous adversaries? Well it turns out last year Source Point gave that very feline her own moment to shine with the Bad Girl Premium Ash Can. “From the pages of Good Boy, Bad Girl follows an excommunicated mercenary who is pulled back into service for one reason: Kill Flint Sparx.” It’s still available, written by Garrett Gunn and illustrated by Kit Wallis.
