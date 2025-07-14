Fantastic Two
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 14 Jul 2025 - 01:35 —
Edited as of 01:45
None other than J. Michael Straczynkski himself (yes, the Babylon 5 fella) brings his writing skills to the Marvel universe with a very specific assignment: Combine well-known characters in unusual team-ups. That’s certainly the case with Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon, illustrated by Will Robson. “Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: Ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication, and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!” This full-color one-shot is available now.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
