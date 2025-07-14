Creative Commons license icon

Fantastic Two

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Mon 14 Jul 2025
None other than J. Michael Straczynkski himself (yes, the Babylon 5 fella) brings his writing skills to the Marvel universe with a very specific assignment: Combine well-known characters in unusual team-ups. That’s certainly the case with Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon, illustrated by Will Robson.Doctor Doom does the one thing he never wants to do: Ask for a favor! What awaits Rocket in Latveria? Mischief, miscommunication, and an emotional journey across space and time in the Mighty Marvel Way!” This full-color one-shot is available now.


image c. 2025 Marvel Comics

