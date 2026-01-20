Movie review: 'Monkey King' (2023), and some other titles

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The Monkey King (trailer) is a 96-minute 3D animated film produced by Netflix along with several studios in East Asia. It was directed by Anthony Stacchi and written by Steve Bencich, Ron J. Friedman, and Rita Hsiao.

When the film came out in August 2023, supposedly it was the most streamed film on Netflix that month; but IMDB rates it a 5.8 out of 10, and Rotten Tomatoes gives it 56% / 63%. For animation and visuals I think it should score slightly higher; story-wise I think that's a good assessment.

The Monkey King, aka Sun Wukong, is a main character from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. This has been adapted countless times, not including stories inspired by the original (such as Dragon Ball). I've never read the original story and I wouldn't expect you to either. (I think my first exposure was a late 1970s anime.) The 2023 Netflix movie is very loosely based on the novel's opening chapters that describe Sun Wukong's origin story.

The super-short version is, Sun Wukong is a monkey born from a rock who strives to attain immortality and join the gods. Ambitious and full of himself, he develops various skills and powers in order to beat the crap out of demons, assisted by his magical stick. Even though he succeeds, he's so annoying that he's imprisoned under a mountain for 500 years. Then he joins a monk and some other characters on a Buddhist pilgrimmage, during which he's kept in check by a magical headband.

The Netflix adaption takes the character of the Monkey King and reduces him to a boastful, egomaniacal asshole. If you want to see him fight demons, overcome obstacles and kick ass, this film has you covered. If you want a nuanced character you can relate to, forget it. Because of the source material, he's not allowed to develop, so the film introduces a sidekick: a young girl named Lin, who has her own agenda. She stays hopeful that the Monkey King's better side will come out (it doesn't), while he's constantly treating her like dirt.

Actually almost no one in the film is likeable. The other main furry character is the Dragon King, whose part in the original story has been changed a lot. Now his role is much larger; he's the main antagonist. I wasn't big on his character design, his sidekicks nor his musical number. In fact, the most sympathetic character is... the magic stick. Who only communicates by humming.

The animation is fine! The fights are good. There's humor sprinkled here and there, some fun, some stupid. I wasn't big on the metal music during some of the battles. But the Monkey King's obnoxious personality wears out its welcome real soon. Would I recommend this film? ...No, no I wouldn't. If you're curious, you can watch it on Netflix.



Nobody

But here's the thing - In the last week, I found out about another adaptation. And it's furry! Nobody (trailer) is a 2D Chinese animated film that came out in 2025. It hasn't become widely available yet, so all I've seen are the trailer and the Wikipedia page.

It appears to be about a group of low-ranking animal demons who attempt to impersonate the main characters simultaneously making the pilgrimmage in Journey to the West. I think they fail and have a bad ending? Regardless, I'm really curious to see this at some point! Despite its release date, maybe we can get it into the 2026 Ursa Major Awards?