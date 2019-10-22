Creative Commons license icon

Oh Fiddlesticks! Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra looks to hire fursuit creator for mascot costume

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Mon 21 Oct 2019 - 21:15
Fiddstick.jpgA non-furry organization is inquiring the fandom to have a fursuit creator design a pair of costumes in time for Anthrocon 2020. This will be a commission for their cat mascot "Fiddlesticks". This feline character is used by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in order to inspire children of the beauty of music. They are looking for a pair of suits (copies) that can fit multiple performers. One will be for travel, while the other will be a home body suit. As a bonus they would like to be able to accessorize like being able to have a suit jacket.

Those fursuit creators interested can find more information and apply using the following Google Form. So if you are a fursuit designer in search of work, be sure to fill out their application. If you know one, forward them the form to fill out.

Comments

