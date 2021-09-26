Creative Commons license icon

Off With Her Haida!

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 25 Sep 2021 - 23:16Edited by GreenReaper as of 23:55
And now for something quite a bit different… A popular and award-winning anime series takes on a classic of European fantasy with Aggretsuko: Down The Rabbit Hole. “When Retsuko attempts to go on vacation with Gori and Washimi, she’s pulled into a terrible world where she’s forced to work for her freedom. Featuring all of the fan favorite characters from the office in twisted versions of themselves, Aggretsuko must navigate the twists and turns of a world gone mad!” Written and illustrated by Patabot, this new hardcover graphic novel from the folks at Oni Press hits the shelves this October.


image c. 2021 Oni Press

