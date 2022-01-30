Creative Commons license icon

This Cat LITERALLY Walks Through Walls…

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 30 Jan 2022 - 02:59Edited as of 03:45
Seven Seas Entertainment pretty much says it all here: “Flora moves into a mysterious mansion and finds it inhabited by a strange creature: Creepy Cat! Thus begins her strange and sometimes dangerous life with a feline roommate. This Gothic comedy brings the chuckles…and the chills! Since 2014, Cotton Valent’s hilarious webcomic Meawbin The Creepy Cat has charmed online audiences across the world. Enjoy this full-color graphic novel series for audiences new and old!” Creepy Cat is available now in paperback.


image c. 2022 Seven Seas Entertainment

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.