Nomad Complex to close orders to United States at end of day (Pacific Time)

Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sat 23 Aug 2025 - 11:10 —
Nomads would probably love to do business everywhere, as nomads traditionally have no home. However the furry apparel Nomad Complex business finds itself no long able to feasibly market its wares into the United States. The Canadian based companies notes the Trump tariffs as the reason, particularly the ending of the De Minimis Exception on August 29th. Orders to the United States will close at midnight tonight, Pacific Time.
To its customers of the United States, Nomad Complex stresses to not put financial hardship on themselves due to fear of missing out, as they will be okay as a business despite this setback.
