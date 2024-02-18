Second furry taproom opens in seattle

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The opening of a furry taproom called Slightly Furry in Seattle was covered by the local alternative magazine The Stranger. This establishment replaces what used to be called the Sovereign Brewing establishment, just off the very Western end of Interstate 90 before it meets Interstate 5.

This is the second furry operated taproom to open in the city. The first is a facility called the Vulpine Taproom that located near the Northern most shores of Lake Washington. The article by the stranger does interviews and stories behind both of these businesses.