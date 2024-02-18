Creative Commons license icon

Second furry taproom opens in seattle

Posted by (Christine Klunder) on Sat 17 Feb 2024 - 21:02Edited by Sonious
No votes yet

The opening of a furry taproom called Slightly Furry in Seattle was covered by the local alternative magazine The Stranger. This establishment replaces what used to be called the Sovereign Brewing establishment, just off the very Western end of Interstate 90 before it meets Interstate 5.

This is the second furry operated taproom to open in the city. The first is a facility called the Vulpine Taproom that located near the Northern most shores of Lake Washington. The article by the stranger does interviews and stories behind both of these businesses.

Tags:

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Zhora (Christine Klunder)read storiescontact (login required)

a retired veteran and Wolverine, plus some!, interested in furry, anime, animation, comics and art