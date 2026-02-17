Titles being removed from Netflix in February 2026

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

This is an incomplete list of titles that will be removed from Netflix during February 2026, mostly in Canada and/or in the United States. Unless otherwise noted, end dates are based on the Netflix Canada service.

(Started putting this list together around Feb. 7, so it mostly skips any content that was removed during the first week of the month. It was slow work; some USA exit dates are elusive to verify.)

The most discouraging losses (in my opinion) are Sing and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power; details below.

Section 1 - Furry, or of furry interest:



Feb. 14:



Sing (2016 movie), animated musical comedy.

Feb. 20:



Feb. 27:



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022 movie), animated.

Feb. 28:



Pocoyo (2026-2017, series of television shorts), animation for kids.

Only the 4th season; the creatures seem to mostly be Pato the duck and Elly the pink elephant.

Section 2 - Animals:



Feb. 23:



The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019 film), live-action drama.

Enzo, a golden retriever dog, believes he will be reincarnated as a human in his next life, so he observes his owner for tips on how to be human.

Feb. 24:



Vicky and Her Mystery (2021 movie).

Netflix says: "inspired by a true story".

From Imdb: "8 year old girl whose mother just passed away, relocates with her father in a small mountain village. She finds solace in the adoption of a puppy of unknown origin ..." (possibly a wolf??)

Seems to be an indie movie; has no Wikipedia page.

Feb. 28:



Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021 movie): live-action/animated.

Section 3 - Fictional species:



Feb. 24:



Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018 movie), horror comedy.

Includes a werewolf, a yeti, and other creatures.

Feb. 28:



Bakugan: Legends (2023 television series), anime.

Season 5 of Bakugan: Battle Planet, about biomechanical battle-creatures.

Section 3a - Aliens:



Feb. 26:



A Quiet Place: Day One (2024 movie), apocalyptic horror.

Feb. 28:



Halo (2022 television series), military science fiction. Only the 1st season.

While it's leaving Netflix Canada, as well Australia, Belgium, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, it should still be on Netflix USA. (It was added to their US catalog in October 2025, so it may be available there until October 2026.)

March 1 will be its last day in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Links: Netflix news; Wikipedia.

Section 3b - Cryptids:



Feb. 1:



The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep (2007 movie), live-action/CGI fantasy drama.

With the Loch Ness monster, aka Nessie.

Seems to be leaving Netflix USA, still on Netflix Canada.

Feb. 16:



Abominable (2019 movie), animated.

With a yeti.

Links: Wikipedia.

The Meg (2018 movie), action.

Giant shark / extinct megalodon.

Feb. 27:



Morbius (2022 movie), superhero action.

A movie about a vampire character from Marvel comics.

Section 4 - Humans:

(None of these are furry recommendations; just listing them for anyone interested.)



Feb. 17:



Plane (2023 movie), action thriller.

A pilot allies with a suspected murderer to save passengers after an emergency landing.

Taxi (2004 movie), action comedy.

Co-starring Jimmy Fallon.

Feb. 19:



Operation Finale (2018 film), historical drama thriller.

About a 1960 clandestine operation to capture a Nazi war criminal.

Leaving Netflix USA; should still be availble on Netflix Canada.

Feb. 20:



Dune: Part Two (2024 film), space opera.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, adapted from the novel by Frank Herbert.

Feb. 21:



Runaway Jury (2003 movie), legal thriller.

A gun manufacturer is up againt two jurors (a boyfriend and girfriend) who can sway the rest of the jury.

Feb. 25:



Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021 tv series), police procedural sitcom.

Leaving Netflix USA; should still be available in Netflix Canada with no exit date given.

Feb. 27:



Spoiler Alert (2022 movie), LGBT drama.

Based on the memoir by Michael Ausiello. Cast includes Jim Parsons; written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage (of the Savage Love column). Netflix describes it as a "sweet and complex love story of a TV journalist and his ... boyfriend unfolds against the backdrop of a heartbreaking diagnosis."

Feb. 28:



Fury (2014 movie), a war film.

Takes place during World War II, with focus on an American tank crew.

Lone Survivor (2013 movie), action war drama.

Based on a true story. In Afghanistan, a Navy SEAL fights for survival after his 4-man team's mission is compromised, to track down the Taliban leader Ahmad Shah.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993 movie), romantic comedy.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014 movie), action thriller.

Includes Liam Neeson.

(Including this later removal because of the COOL factor:)

March 11:



Servant of the People (2015-2019 television series), Ukrainian political satire.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (who created and stars in it) is now president of Ukraine.

Links: Wikipedia.

Other sources used for this article: Netflix Tudum leaving-list, though incomplete.

Netflix's website seems to have given up on updating the webpages of specific titles to indicate when they'll no long be available. They used to say "Last day to watch on Netflix", with an end date (click here for an example), and the thumbnails would be updated to say "Leaving Soon".