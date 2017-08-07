Rat.org: the original fan repository returns
After a 20-year hiatus, Rat.org has returned, at least as a read-only museum. Few today may remember it, but for some fans it was their first furry Web repository, and a launching point or inspiration for many other sites.
Rat.org was founded by Kilorat in the ancient stone-age year of 1994 as a combination Sonic the Hedgehog and Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron fansite. Later a Gargoyles section would be added as it grew in popularity.
This was the first home for many artists and fanfic writers, launched before Windows 95 came out (most used Mac OS 7.5.x or Windows for Workgroups 3.11 to connect with dial-up), and before giants such as Yahoo!, GeoCities, deviantART, and Fanfiction.net took over.
The website was hosted on a humble 80386DX with a "gigantic" 500 MB hard drive co-located at MV Communications – the first ISP in New Hampshire, where Kilorat was working. Despite being one of the only sources for fan materials on the Internet [compare S'A'Alis' Avatar Archive], the server was able to handle the low levels of traffic of the day.
Fan interaction at the dawn of connectivity
Once Windows 95 and Microsoft Internet Explorer came out in mid-1995, the Internet began to see an explosive rise in use. Traffic began to increase and many other websites began popping up. Sonic HQ which is one of the largest Sonic the Hedgehog fansites and one that is still around to this day, traces its origins directly back to rat.org, having been inspired by it around 1996.
Aside from hosting artwork, the Sonic section was home to the first incarnation of The Knothole Library Archive (later The Mobian Central Library) by Serithina "Bookshire" Dratwood - a collection of Sonic fanfiction by herself and other authors. Swat Kats fansites such as FyreSight, The SWAT Kats Encyclopedia and The SWAT Kats Fan Fiction Archive also owe much of their existence to rat.org for spearheading that fandom on the Internet during its formative years.
Thanks to this new-found publicity, rat.org became the target of brief tension with SEGA, who were put-off by certain user submissions (notably Guppy's yiff art of Sonic and Tails) that would be among the earliest "Rule 34" on the Internet. An IRC channel on Eris Free Network (now EFNet), #Sonic, was formed so fans could chat in real time about the website and the fandoms it represented.
As 1996 arrived, Kilorat founded the furry-art-only Squeeky Clean Furry Archive, though that was always kept separate from the fan materials (at rat.org/furry, and later rat.org/yerf). This would later be handed over to furry artists Scotty Arsenault and Jedd Marten in 1998 and spun off as Yerf: the G-Rated Furry Archive, hosted at yerf.com. [The site went down a decade ago, but much of its content has been archived.]
The rat packs up and moves on
The good times would not last, however, as Kilorat gradually got bored of being a system administrator for a Sonic the Hedgehog fansite. With the Internet's growth bringing larger competitors, such as Team Artail (1996-2013), The Sonic Foundation (1998-2014), the previously-mentioned Sonic HQ (1996-Present) and Sonic Stadium (2000-Present), the audience beginning to fragment and the portions of website's fan directories were removed, starting with SWAT Kats in early 1997 and Sonic the Hedgehog in early 1998.
For a time, the site remained as more of a webpage about Mortal Kombat and the Squeeky Clean Furry Art Archive. It went offline in mid-1999, replaced with the words "Got Rats?"
For close to twenty years, rat.org's fan areas would be offline and inaccessible (returning as just a blank HTML page), with the home page resurfacing in 2006 as a basic page to display Kilorat's email address and LiveJournal, and a Half-Life 2 and later Team Fortress 2 server.
This changed in late 2016, however, when Kilorat re-launched his website and its fan portions (at least, the Sonic and SWAT Kats sections) from what backups he still had (the Gargoyles portions were lost in a hard drive failure; some parts are accessible via the Wayback Machine).
While, like the Yerf Archive, rat.org no longer accepts new submissions, at least for the time being, it exists as a fascinating time capsule from the distant, pre-commercial past of the Internet.
My thanks to Kilorat for his correspondence and permission for this story, and for filling me in on some forgotten information form the intervening years.
About the authorRingtailedFox — read stories — contact (login required)
a freelance editor & writer and Fox-raccoon hybrid from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, interested in bicycle riding, reading and video games
Comments
This is amazingly good news. Much of what influenced the Furry Fandom online has been lost due to digital data rot, and I'm only just scratching the surface when trying to find information for my comic archival site.
I don't know if it could appropriately be called "the Web's first furry fan repository", even with the modifier of "for some" in front of it - but I'm sure Fred Patten will be along shortly to shed some light on it. Certainly influential, I'm not going to deny that - I may not have heard of this site before, but I have heard of Yerf and the SCFA.
Glad to see it back! Hopefully this signals more "lost" stuff will come back around.
Yeah I don't think it was the first at anything.
First doesn't always matter, and will forever be for debate anyhow. The important thing here is that rat.org had a major influence on a lot of things that came after, including directly spawning Yerf.
In addition, Rat.org appears to have been many people's introduction to online furry, being an early post-September website that was substantial and in place when the internet revolution kicked into higher gear in '95.
Rat.org went down before I joined the fandom and I've not heard of it until now. That's a damn shame in my book, and a failure on my part when researching Furry history rather than the site not being notable.
All I ask is that you make an archive of it available to help avoid digital data rot.
As I understand it, the author's intention was along the lines of "for some furry fans who joined the community at the time, it was their first experience of a fan archive" (and more than just an FTP server) - hence the fond memories. I'm sure there were more organized collections on BBSes and the like, but many had a brief experience of those or missed them entirely, especially if not at university. I've made a few more tweaks to avoid potential confusion about the originality of the concept.
Probably awkward phrasing then, cleared up by a minor edit:
"Few today may remember it, but for some it was their first Web furry fan repository"
Or perhaps "Few today may know about it, but it was the first Web furry fan repository that many people encountered"
But seeing as the closest thing to editing experience I have was my short-lived zine, well *shrug*
Something like that, yes! As always, it's a matter of juggling things around to make them a) right, and b) fit nicely.
And the fix is in.
Now to maybe get off my arse and get back to archival work.
There was interest in furry BBS recovery, I was interested to see how it was going but when I checked in later they said they stopped trying.
Well, that's damn sad. Goddamnit, why don't I have more time in the day...
