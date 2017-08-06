August 6 is Friendship Day in India
Posted by Fred (Fred Patten) on Sun 6 Aug 2017 - 11:06
…and India's Animation Xpress is celebrating it in an especially animation-furry way.
Confused? The United Nations declared July 30 to be International Day of Friendship; as with May Day, some areas have their own traditions.
About the authorFred (Fred Patten) — read stories — contact (login required)
a retired former librarian from North Hollywood, California, interested in general anthropomorphics
Comments
Post new comment