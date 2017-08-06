Creative Commons license icon

August 6 is Friendship Day in India

Posted by (Fred Patten) on Sun 6 Aug 2017 - 11:06
Your rating: None Average: 3 (1 vote)

Timon and Pumba…and India's Animation Xpress is celebrating it in an especially animation-furry way.

Confused? The United Nations declared July 30 to be International Day of Friendship; as with May Day, some areas have their own traditions.

Tags:

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Fred (Fred Patten)read storiescontact (login required)

a retired former librarian from North Hollywood, California, interested in general anthropomorphics