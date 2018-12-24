Happy holidays to one and all!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

2018 has been rough on many of us, so from everyone here at Flayrah, we wish you the best of the holiday season and a Happy New Year!

Here are some cute videos from previous years:

A 2017 ad from Very.co.uk, an online retailer.



A series of TV spots featuring squirrels, made for Russia's Channel One in 2017.



And from 2013, "The Bear and The Hare", an ad from the John Lewis department store.

