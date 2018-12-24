Creative Commons license icon

Happy holidays to one and all!

Posted by on Mon 24 Dec 2018 - 01:44
2018 has been rough on many of us, so from everyone here at Flayrah, we wish you the best of the holiday season and a Happy New Year!

Here are some cute videos from previous years:

A 2017 ad from Very.co.uk, an online retailer.

A series of TV spots featuring squirrels, made for Russia's Channel One in 2017.

And from 2013, "The Bear and The Hare", an ad from the John Lewis department store.

