Trailers drop for two 2018 furry features

A pair of trailers came out within hours of each other last week for future furry features; Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, a stop-motion animated movie featuring talking dogs, and Peter Rabbit, a live action movie featuring CGI animals who wear clothes in addition to talking.

Flayrah has covered Isle of Dogs before, and the trailer doesn't reveal anything, cast-and-crew-wise, not already known, but does show that this will be writer/director Wes Anderson's first science fiction film, albeit with the fantastic element of English (but not Japanese) speaking dogs.

The release date has moved up to March 23, instead of an April 20 release date as originally revealed.

The second film is a (apparently very loose) adaptation of Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit and other stories involving the titular rabbit. James Corden will voice the titular role. Please note the scene which seems to take it's staging, though not tone, from a different movie with a rabbit protagonist. The movie will be coming to theaters February 9 in America.