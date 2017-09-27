Trailers drop for two 2018 furry features
A pair of trailers came out within hours of each other last week for future furry features; Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, a stop-motion animated movie featuring talking dogs, and Peter Rabbit, a live action movie featuring CGI animals who wear clothes in addition to talking.
Flayrah has covered Isle of Dogs before, and the trailer doesn't reveal anything, cast-and-crew-wise, not already known, but does show that this will be writer/director Wes Anderson's first science fiction film, albeit with the fantastic element of English (but not Japanese) speaking dogs.
The release date has moved up to March 23, instead of an April 20 release date as originally revealed.
The second film is a (apparently very loose) adaptation of Beatrix Potter's The Tale of Peter Rabbit and other stories involving the titular rabbit. James Corden will voice the titular role. Please note the scene which seems to take it's staging, though not tone, from a different movie with a rabbit protagonist. The movie will be coming to theaters February 9 in America.
About the author2cross2affliction (Brendan Kachel)
a red fox
New teeth. That's weird.
The Peter Rabbit trailer had me interested until he ran into those birds. Then it went downhill from there (pun intended). While I will still plan to see this for the animation work the entire attitude and vernacular of these characters is completely at odds with the original Beatrix Potter stories. Now we have "Alvin and the Chipmunks" set in the British countryside. At least Domhnall Gleeson is in it, that's a plus.
And why was that pig looking longingly when the naked fox spun by him/her? Perhaps the question answers itself.
Actually that was Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle the hedgehog who made the sexy comment about the fox going nudist. ^^
I found it amusing when both of these hit on the same day. The animations fans all looking at Isle of Dogs and going "Oh yeah!" and then looking at Peter Rabbit and going "Oh, NO!"
