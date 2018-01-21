Furry performers TiHusky and ShiaCabbit routed from home by devastating fire

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 2 votes)

This Tuesday, ShiaCabbit, a member of the comedy skit group DifFURently that is known for performances on YouTube, tweeted that he had been aroused early in the morning by a fire that had consumed a neighboring complex. He took a recording of the inferno after having been evacuated from their own building.

So there’s a scary possibility that @Tihusky and I may lose everything we own. We woke up to this connected building here on fire. There’s a connecting section between these two buildings and the fire seems to have spread over. pic.twitter.com/OHGLbz31DL— Buncat @ ANE (@ShiaCabbit) January 16, 2018

After the dust had settled and the raging fires were finally doused, Shia’s roommate TiHusky (who performs in the fursuit Moji) posted a picture of the devastation and where their room was in relation to it. Unfortunately, damage from the nearby blaze had made their residence untenable.

We are still unsure if fire got to our place but we are trying to be optimistic. We deff will have smoke and water damage. (I outlined our peace with a black dotted box) pic.twitter.com/7VJHltsuuj— Buffpup @ANE (@Tihusky) January 16, 2018

In haste, they had recovered their clothes, essentials, and fursuits from the aftermath, but they were damaged with smoke, debris, and were water-logged. Currently they are looking to settle down and find a new place to live, and have shown gratitude for the support coming in from the community. They have noted that they are not personally asking for donations at this time and said they would set up a contribution page if they find the need for fiscal support.