Furry performers TiHusky and ShiaCabbit routed from home by devastating fire
This Tuesday, ShiaCabbit, a member of the comedy skit group DifFURently that is known for performances on YouTube, tweeted that he had been aroused early in the morning by a fire that had consumed a neighboring complex. He took a recording of the inferno after having been evacuated from their own building.
So there’s a scary possibility that @Tihusky and I may lose everything we own. We woke up to this connected building here on fire. There’s a connecting section between these two buildings and the fire seems to have spread over. pic.twitter.com/OHGLbz31DL— Buncat @ ANE (@ShiaCabbit) January 16, 2018
After the dust had settled and the raging fires were finally doused, Shia’s roommate TiHusky (who performs in the fursuit Moji) posted a picture of the devastation and where their room was in relation to it. Unfortunately, damage from the nearby blaze had made their residence untenable.
We are still unsure if fire got to our place but we are trying to be optimistic. We deff will have smoke and water damage. (I outlined our peace with a black dotted box) pic.twitter.com/7VJHltsuuj— Buffpup @ANE (@Tihusky) January 16, 2018
In haste, they had recovered their clothes, essentials, and fursuits from the aftermath, but they were damaged with smoke, debris, and were water-logged. Currently they are looking to settle down and find a new place to live, and have shown gratitude for the support coming in from the community. They have noted that they are not personally asking for donations at this time and said they would set up a contribution page if they find the need for fiscal support.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from Syracroose, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
I've had a crappy week, one in which I know I could lose my home will need to move to a new one in a few months for the sake to keep my job.
But events like this make me thankful that I even have time to grasp such a concept and take it on my own terms. I can't even imagine having such an event of being without one's home in an instant and the stress that brings.
My best wishes to the both of them as they collect themselves. I'm glad they're alive and alright.
I hope your situation improves as well, Sonious.
Post new comment