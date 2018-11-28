Zoosadist furry Rubén "Woof" Pernas arrested, Cuban animal advocate group reports

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet



Editor's Note: Links to sources will be in Spanish, as they originate from Cuba.

Another arrest has been made on a member of the animal abuse ring brought to light in September. According to Cubanos en Defensa de los Animales (CEDA, or Cubans in Defense of Animals), Rubén Marrero Pernas, using the fandom pseudonyms "Woof" and "Warg" (amongst others) was arrested on November 24, after details of his involvement in the group had been shared on social media. CiberCuba has more details surrounding the story.

Pernas was identified from an image in the abuse ring's chat logs (shown at right), which he posted of himself holding a puppy that he'd adopted from CEDA. The puppy was killed within days of adoption, and pictures of its abuse were also in the chat logs. When CEDA announced news of Pernas' arrest via Facebook, they stated that two living dogs were rescued from his residence.

As Cuba currently lacks animal welfare laws, it's not clear for what specific crime Pernas was arrested - possibly for the distribution of pornography.