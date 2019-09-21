Furry butt rock band releases song in celebration of Area 51 weekend

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

It is September 21st, 2019 and the long awaited weekend spurned on by internet memes has arrived for Nevada as the raid Area 51 festivities are underway. As with most things on the internet, the actual event of raiding the facility seemed to not gain as much traction on the ground as it did by the wire.

But that didn't stop one furry rock band from making a song that could have easily been performed at the music festival proposed. The rock band called Scratch 21 released a single called Ayleeyuns. It is in the style called 'butt rock', which most furries may know from Crush 40, the band that does the themes for many 3D Sonic games. For those not in the gaming community, it falls in the Blink182 or Green Day style of rock you'd hear on the radio in the 1990s.