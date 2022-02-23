Subwoolfer's "Give That Wolf A Banana" gets Norway's nod for Eurovision 2022
Norway has chosen to send masked comedy-dance duo Subwoolfer to Eurovision 2022 in Turin with "Give That Wolf A Banana", after a competitive selection process. [tip: Elysium]
The live performance was accompanied by pyrotechnics and is available in campy sign language. There's an interpreted interview with the duo, in which they discuss difficulties with adapting to Earth's higher gravity, as well as the inspiration for their song – now out in a romantic mix.
I feel you may need the sign language version of Norway’s entry for Eurovision, Give That Wolf A Banana, in your life. pic.twitter.com/Ld5VwRaIGG
