The tiger returns in the Jeopardy Tournament of Champions

The tiger claws come out this Thursday on Jeopardy as Bucktown returns to face his fellow winning players in this year’s Jeopardy Tournament of Champions. When we last covered the seven day winning streak, it was the winningest of the season. In the year and a half since that time, something called James Holzhouer happened, bringing in a brand new high risk strategy that literally turned the game on its head and winning 32 games before being stopped by one Emma Boettcher. Both of them will also be in this tournament.

The streak-stopping Emma will be facing off against the tiger from Arkansas on Thursday November 7th. However, the third contestant is also no push over, with Eric Backes having a 4 day win total of over $100,000 in his belt as well. JeopardyFan has this Thursday contest as the most hotly contested of the week; with Josh, Emma, and Eric all set with a near equal chance of winning. The site commentator Andy has called it a “Group of Death”, which basically means all three are were skilled enough to go deep into the tournament, but are facing off against one another quite early thus causing the early loss of one of them.

So will the tiger not get out of the pit? Or will he strive and get through it? Find out this Thursday at your local listing time.

On a more somber note, the show's host Alex Trebek, is currently having a fight with pancreatic cancer, which is why you will be seeing the champions wearing purple ribbons. They are encouraging fans to play along and donate to the Lustgarten foundation during the tournament to show support.