Bucktown Tiger returns to 'Jeopardy' to defend 3-day winning streak

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Bucktown Tiger, a well known musician in the furry fandom, faced regret in the winter of 2017 for not being able to attend what would become largest furry convention in the world in the unseasonably warm Chicago. The piano-playing feline had another, conflicting engagement: auditioning for the classic America trivia game show of Jeopardy.

This audition was fruitful, gaining the furry a contestant slot. Now a half year later, the tiger has risen up to the challenge of his rivals on the stage, winning three shows in a row in the first week of May, and bringing home a three-day purse of $82,866. And he’s not done yet; following the Teacher’s Tournament, he'll be returning this Monday (May 21st) to defend his title. Want to watch and see if he'll continue the streak? Use this webpage to find your local broadcast time and station.

But it was never about the money or winning to Bucktown… more a wish to fulfill a childhood dream. The furry musician had loved the game since as long as he could remember. The concept of a show that made the cerebral pursuits seem cool struck a chord with him. When still in school he even tried to make it on the Teen Tournament; however, despite making it to the auditions back then as well, he did not make it onto the show. Bucktown had blamed his shortcoming at the time on youthful arrogance.

He never gave up on that goal, though, and learned from his mistakes. Eighteen years later, the tiger didn't lose his grip on those dreams of the past, instead fighting to keep them alive. Now he will join the contestants for a fourth time: face to face out in the heat of the stage lights to defend his title.

I guess while they say that tigers can’t purr, they do seem to have a hefty bit of purr-severance.