Furries of color take the mask off in times of American unrest over systemic racial biases

Furries of past connected mostly via the internet behind avatars and characters of varying species. In chat rooms they would engage in discussion and role play. However, many folks of color found opportunity through being through a world where interaction was through text and art alone. That if they did not discuss or indicate their race then they could see the world in a whole new way. They could finally escape their skin and put on a new one here.

However, no one can live on the internet alone. A systemically racial bias in justice systems throughout America came to a head, once again, in the death of George Floyd, a black citizen of Minneapolis. The cruelty of this death was of grueling note as video was released of Officer Chauvin knelled down on his neck for many minutes until Mr. Floyd stopped breathing.

President Trump responded to the situation with fiery statements, one using a phrase "when the looting starts the shooting starts", an excessive display of senselessly violent rhetoric in response to protest of a crime that had involved excessive use of force by law enforcement. This in combination with an oddity to invoking the soul of the victim and claim he speaks for his life in several circumstances, it has spurred protests around police tactics and brutality. Many of these protests spurring additional incidents highlighting the issue, like an elderly white man being shoved and cracking his skull into the pavement by Buffalo, NY police officers.

Calls to look into criminal justice reform have boiled over and are sure to continue for the remaining time of this Presidential Term.

The aggressive posturing by the head of the U.S. Executive Branch, and police response has galvanized furries of color to reveal to their furry family the color of the skin behind the avatar on their social media accounts with #UnderneathTheFursona. In a stance to show that the diversity of the fandom is more than just sexual expression, but of coming to understand or provide relief from oppressive systems that harm our fans. That these issues impact directly some of your favorite content creators.