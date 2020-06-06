Furries of color take the mask off in times of American unrest over systemic racial biases
Furries of past connected mostly via the internet behind avatars and characters of varying species. In chat rooms they would engage in discussion and role play. However, many folks of color found opportunity through being through a world where interaction was through text and art alone. That if they did not discuss or indicate their race then they could see the world in a whole new way. They could finally escape their skin and put on a new one here.
However, no one can live on the internet alone. A systemically racial bias in justice systems throughout America came to a head, once again, in the death of George Floyd, a black citizen of Minneapolis. The cruelty of this death was of grueling note as video was released of Officer Chauvin knelled down on his neck for many minutes until Mr. Floyd stopped breathing.
President Trump responded to the situation with fiery statements, one using a phrase "when the looting starts the shooting starts", an excessive display of senselessly violent rhetoric in response to protest of a crime that had involved excessive use of force by law enforcement. This in combination with an oddity to invoking the soul of the victim and claim he speaks for his life in several circumstances, it has spurred protests around police tactics and brutality. Many of these protests spurring additional incidents highlighting the issue, like an elderly white man being shoved and cracking his skull into the pavement by Buffalo, NY police officers.
Calls to look into criminal justice reform have boiled over and are sure to continue for the remaining time of this Presidential Term.
The aggressive posturing by the head of the U.S. Executive Branch, and police response has galvanized furries of color to reveal to their furry family the color of the skin behind the avatar on their social media accounts with #UnderneathTheFursona. In a stance to show that the diversity of the fandom is more than just sexual expression, but of coming to understand or provide relief from oppressive systems that harm our fans. That these issues impact directly some of your favorite content creators.
Improving our system of justice and curtailing the abuses of our executive branch organizations that enforce the laws through meaningful and actual reform is essential to all Americans.
Black Americans make up 12.6% of the population but are victims of 32.4% of Law Intervention Homicides, and are a majority percentage of these deaths.
When people of all races say that Black Lives Matter, it is in effect a demand to bring down the number of these homicides in general. This situation has highlighted that the abuses of those in authority in general can create injustices with no body count. False escalation, evidence planting, kettling, and the worst case with the President pressing through LaFayette Square and pressing through protesters with gas and excessive force to hold a Bible upside down in front of a church (effectively claiming his First Amendment Rights as President outweigh those of American Citizens).
These situations have shown that if we continue to ignore it when corruption happens with black lives, this corruption will grow and impact more people from all walks of life. Even those that claim to feel safe now.
A system of accountability must be implemented by those in political office, for this systemic failure of leadership is what leads to confrontations. But the leaders will blame the police they put on the front lines with the weapons and training they gave them while walking with the protesters, or will call the protesters thugs for damaging property while hiding in their offices behind the officers, unwilling to engage with the grievances being brought up.
The buck needs to stop with the politicians who are supposed to keep law and order through their own actions and words, they have passed the blame for too long and need to be brought into the spotlight as well.
Black Lives are Beautiful, and I am glad their are a part of this fandom. Thank you for sharing your stories, let us continue to make progress and support one another in the roles that we can.
