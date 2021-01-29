Trailer: 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Disney has launched a trailer for it's next animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, which will have a release date of March 5, making it officially Walt Disney Animation Studio's first movie of this exciting new decade. It has a talking Eastern-style dragon in it, so that's furry.

Raya and the Last Dragon will release theatrically, but as actually going to movie theaters is still not really recommended at this point, it'll also be released on the Disney+ streaming service the same day, though with an additional "Premier Access" charge of $29.99 in the US.

The movie features Kelly Marie Tran as the titular Raya, with Awkwafina as the titular last dragon (meanwhile, Disney animation regular voice actor Alan Tudyk will once again be "voicing" a non-anthropomorphic animal character, this time the giant pillbug/armadillo creature Tuk Tuk). The movie is set in the fictional fantasy world of Kumandra.

For those keeping track of that sort of thing, March 5 is just five days after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended year end for 2020, so the movie will count as a 2021 movie even according to Oscar qualification rules, and will not compete against Soul or Wolfwalkers for the Best Animated Feature Oscar. It will, however, compete against Encanto, Disney Animation Studio's second movie of the year for 2021, with a release date of November 24, which may actually be far enough in the future to get by with a theatrical only release if Disney wants to do that. Encanto's vague plot [a non-magical girl living in a magical Colombian family's house] neither implies nor precludes furry content, but it will be the first movie directed by Byron Howard since Zootopia - which came out exactly five years and one day before Raya and the Last Dragon's March 5 release date.