Digging up Positivity - Furry charity and good news - February 2021

Welcome to the February edition of Digging Up Positivity. This episode our featurette is a very well known and loved horse from the Netherlands and we will cover a new social network, the return of a species many thought extinct, charities, and more!

Furry Charities

Ellish Macpherson, a 23 year old artist raised $210 for the American Hearth Organization this month by drawing YCH (your character here) commissions. Elissh’s work is characterized by the unique line work and color usage. I certainly recommend to check out their work!

Sumatchi

Sumatchi, a VR streamer, Vtuber and avid gamer was part the Population:One tournament during the weekend of 13 and 14th of February. During the tournament of this VR Battle Royale game, they managed to raise $305,000 for Charity Gaming. An organization dedicated to provide kids with video games while they are in the hospital, so they can distract themselves while being treated.

Julius the wolf draws for SOS Reptiles

Julius the Wolf, a furry artist is drawing for the charity SOS Reptiles who’s goal is to take care of reptiles who have been abandoned or raised in poor conditions. The fundraiser is ongoing, and we will be sure to check back how things are going!

AnthroDex

When it comes down to social networks, the choice we have has become slimmer and slimmer with each passing year. Seirruf Wilde decided to get resources together for a furry themed social network, while certainly not the first player in the game, his site: Anthrodex is growing nicely and the features are looking good. While obviously still heavily in development, the current results are promising! Plus, in addition of AnthroDex, a video site is also in development! I am on AnthroDex myself, feel free to drop a line!

Good Furry Award nominees

Ask Papabear, known for his advice columns, has announced the nominees of the 2021 Good Furry Awards. Amongst them are Adler the Eagle, known for his wholesome animations, Hunter Fusky, a volunteer at the local food bank who helps the community every chance he gets, and many more. I am curious who will win this time!

Thylacine

The thylacine, also known as the tasmanian tiger, is thought to be extinct by many. However recently the Thylacine Awareness Group of Australia has released a video with a teaser! It turns out they have made photos of a tasmanian tiger mom, bad and a little kit! The photos will be released on the 1st, and many people are waiting with great anticipation! I already have seen some amazing artwork in the wake of this news. Mayhaps we will even see a Thylacine themed fursuit? So excited!

Meerkats born

In Diergaarde Blijdorp, a zoo in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, four meerkats have been born in late February. At this moment the little ones are still blind, but after a month they will peek above ground! Until then, momma meerkat and daddy meerkat are taking good care of them.

Digga Tunnah

Speaking of meerkats, I of course am all too acquainted with the song Digga Tunnah from the movie The Lion King 3 (or 1.5 depending on where you are, Disney did not make this any easier for many of us international meerkats). But recently DATSUNN made an awesome remix of this song. I love the flow and we may or may not have this on our beatbox while working in our tunnels.

Livelink Meerkat

These days, many people use motion capture to bring their avatar to life. V-tubers are actually getting quite popular, and you can use the Unreal Engine for this too. They demonstrated their live-link technology with a meerkat! And the result, well, it is quite good actually!

Redwall coming to Netflix

The people of Netflix announced that they are working with the creator of the much acclaimed Over the Garden Wall for an adaption of Redwall, a very well known and loved series of novels. These have been adapted to animation before, but it is going to be interesting to see their vision. Plus, this series can always use some extra love.

Thank you kindly for sticking with us till the end. The next episode will be on March 27th. Also, a special thanks for these very special people, supporters of the channel:

Cosmik with a K, Els Deckers, Falconeo, Hanzana, Ishnula, Kitako, Tantroo McNally, Taross, Score Chaser

Thank you so much, and of course, all the hugs!

Want to submit something?

This months featurette: Hazel - Twitter - Instagram - Fur Affinity

Main links from the articles

