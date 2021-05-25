"At least it looks good" - reviews decry furry action RPG Biomutant's frustrations
Biomutant reviews are out! It's… mediocre. Not great, not terrible:
Perhaps this isn't all that surprising for a relatively new and small development team.
Plot-wise, it seems exposition, not true agency, rules the day. World Tree RPG this is not. Still, it may be your bag if you thought Ratchet & Clank lacked in species — or 'Wung-fu'.
There's copious customization aspects: the five 'breeds' of what a developer called your 'muppet' - Primal, Dumdon, Rex, Hyla, Fip and Murgel - each have biases in terms of natural abilities, though you can tweak them significantly, and all can equip booster items.
Likewise, classes exist such as Dead-Eye (one instant ranged reload w/ +20% damage), Commando (+10% ranged), Psi-Freak (damaging spark ball, +20% Ki regen), Saboteur (
You can also heavily customize your melee and ranged weapons - some reviewers felt it became too easy to become overpowered this way. Your character has tunable resistance to heat, cold, radioactivity and biohazards, all of which you'll encounter from time to time, scampering around on two and four paws as you explore a decaying open world left by the departed human race. Unforunately, they don't appear to have left an intelligeble dictionary, so the denizens of the various regions have been left to make up their own words for things.
Various videos and images released over the past four years hint at a theme: finding mobs and monsters and beating/shooting them up.
Biomutant is out May 25 on PlayStation (currently 1080p/60fps on PS5), Xbox One (1080p/30fps; Series X: 4K/60, Series S: 1440p/30fps) and PC.
To be clear: this isn't a review; it's a brief summary of the linked ones, as a game of furry interest. If it piques your interest, check them out - and if anyone wants to do a proper review for Flayrah, it'd be welcome. For my part, I doubt an Xbox One S would do it justice. Perhaps by the time I have something more capable it'll be on sale.
