Chioke "TechCoyote" Fugate arrested over improvised explosive device
In an Ashville, North Carolina park, two men were arrested over allegations of setting off an improvised explosive device, consisting of cardboard tubing and gunpowder, at the remains of the Vance Monument. They possessed these devices during the fourth of July celebrations occurring downtown. One of the two arrested, Chioke Fugate, is a person in the furry fandom known under the fursona name TechCoyote.
The identity can be confirmed via videos they had of themselves at the gun range matching the person photographed in the mugshots used in press reports.
Fortunately, no one was injured during this event. TechCoyote is current being held on $15,000 bond and is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and going armed to the terror of the people.
Comments
Back in my day possessing weapons of mass destruction was a justification for the US to invade Iraq, now cardboard tubes and gunpowder qualify as a weapon of mass destruction?
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Layman Googling here, but in North Carolina there are two separate sections in the ordinances about ordnances that seem to distinguish the two.
The weapons of mass destruction you are discussing (chemical, nuclear, etc) are covered as a felony under the code here: https://law.justia.com/codes/north-carolina/2020/chapter-14/article-36b/section-...
The weapons of mass destruction that this is under are merely explosive devices, and even certain types of guns, and are covered here: https://www.ncleg.net/enactedlegislation/statutes/html/bysection/chapter_14/gs_1...
On a slightly off topic note, what determines which stories are pushed to Twitter? I thought this was automated. Or is this Sonious or GreenReaper's responsibility? Because while I see that this story appears to have been posted to Twitter immediately, neither "Klonoa's new remake is coming out!" nor "Furries Are Being 'Cancelled' for 'Feral Porn Art' - This Is a Problem" are on the Twitter feed.
It is a manual button, kind of hidden away in the interface a bit, thought I had hit it. Will hit the Klonoa one now and push the other one up tomorrow.
