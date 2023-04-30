Creative Commons license icon

Ruff Seas

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 30 Apr 2023 - 01:53Edited by GreenReaper as of 06:40
Up next at the Festival of Books was the Dogfish series of illustrated books, written by Rita Reed and with art by Craig Cartwright. Starting off with Dogfish Saves The Ocean:Dogfish is enjoying a beautiful day in the ocean when suddenly he sees his friend Turtle with a straw stuck in his snout! After he calls his friends to help, they all discover that ocean pollution is a BIG problem! Join Dogfish and his friends as they learn more about pollution and what they can do to help.” All the books are available now from Fine Eye Media, including Dogfish Stands Up To Bullying and Dogfish: Just Be You!


image c. 2023 Fine Eye Media

