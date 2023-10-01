Digging Up Positivity - September 2023

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Welcome to Digging Up Positivity, where we cover positive news from the Furry Fandom and beyond! Where we cover charities from conventions and fundraisers all over the world, including some really special moments at Eurofurence, some lovely animation news and an exclusive interview with one of the more relaxing chillstreamers: Casey Explosion.

But first! All those wonderful charities, and with con-season going in full effect, there sureare a LOT of them!

Furality

With little warning the wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii, destroyed and devastated many houses and communities. The critters of Furality banded together for aid for these unfortunate souls. At the time of recording this video, they raised $6,362 [Thabo says Euros in video, but this amount is actually in dollars, oops].

Indy Furcon

At IndyFurCon, critters raised $20,800.90 for EARPS, a non-profit rescue working tirelessly to help exotic, and non-traditional pets through fostering, adopting, and educating!

Furrydelphia

The lovely folks at Furrydelphia, which was Ikea themed this time! (I wonder how many screws they needed to build this con!) raised a very lovely $11,896.41 for the Bella-Reed Pitt Bull Rescue Charity!

Tails and Tornadoes

And at Tails and Tornadoes, they have raised $10,000 for ARF Bartlesville, a rescue and adoption facility devoted to the more difficult to adopt dogs and cats, striving to give them all a loving forever home.

Eurofurence