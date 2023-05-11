IndyFurCon defrocks their 2023 guest of honor before convention
A brief press release made by IndyFurCon on April 27th announced that Cassidy Civet would no longer be their Guest of Honor at their 2023 gathering slated to happen at the end of August this year. No reasoning was given by the board for the decision in their press release.
Cassidy, in response, took to social media to express her shock at the announcement:
I feel completely blindsided. Being asked was such a rush, I canceled my Furrydelphia 22 to attend and be announced at closing ceremonies at IFC 2022. Then complete silence from the con for months, I reached out, then today the rug got pulled out from under me.
I’m in shock.
-Cassidy Civet - April 27, 2023 7:03 PM
Self-speculation as to the reason
Two hours after the shock, there was another response by the fursuiting musician as to her suspicion as to why she was let go. She noted that there was apparent bad blood between herself and audio/video (AV) staff at Furnal Equinox in Toronto this year.
So it’s clear I have to come clean about this.
FE’s AV made disparaging lies about me to the board saying I made them feel “unsafe” during my concert.
But I have the whole thing filmed. Their lies are now affecting my opportunities within the fandom. The truth will come out!
-Cassidy Civit - April 27th; 9:03 PM
Volunteers that know how to utilize such audio and visual gear for convention events tend to do so for multiple furry conventions. They are typically utilized for stage preparation and tear down and are of vital importance for the quality of the performances and events in larger rooms and stages. They don’t usually seek to be on the stage, but work hard so that others can be.
The video that was indicated would be utilized for her own defense of this situation has yet to be released. Cassidy has stated this is due to her focus on work and creation of her new album.
A history of sour grapes?
In response to the accusations, other furs had pointed out some of the more resentful behavior of the musician on social media in the past. Highlighting that she will tend to lash out and be critical of establishments when that organization refuses her in some way shape or form.
Simon Fox highlighted her grievances at Midwest Furfest in 2022, calling the staff inept publicly when she received panelist emails after having all of her panels rejected. That year she even created a video going over her issues with the largest furry con in their handling of music.
This was the year where several musicians were excluded, including Pepper Coyote, who was still dealing with the political fall out of his attendance to a Center for Political Innovation rally in August 2022. Those musicians who felt ostracized started a small movement that year called “Support Furry Music”. Some musicians played in spite of the lack of scheduling, with Pepper holding a small gathering in the lower part of the O'Hare's Conference Center Foyer (also called the "fishbowl"), behind the stairwell, and ShySkunkShaman playing outside the convention center.
But not all musicians were of the same mind here to take this situation at face value. Herr Wozzeck, a violist and winner of a Leo award in writing made a mega-thread on Twitter that highlighted these patterns of behavior of the pop musician. He noted that while she made a video speaking for furry musicians, that musicians such as himself were never inquired of alleged issues. It responds to the points that Civet made in her video, particularly about his group being asked to perform on Second Stage as opposed to the primary one, which according to the parrot performer was more an agreed upon logistical circumstance than the assumed snub to the performers the civet alleged in her video.
He also notes how she will tend to speak in demeaning ways toward other musicians. Giving examples such as when she provided “feedback” toward TygreCub {they/them}, a tiger furry musician, in a way that betrayed some jealousy or frustration at the successes of her peers. In the thread she makes the insinuation that Tygre was using cheap equipment to make their latest release in what was seen as condescension that was guised as critique, the phrasing seen this way italicized in the below quote.
I didn’t say I was better, but I have released music that I spent my own money to make and produce, going to the recording studio and seeing the process, and there is more to it than just doing a vocal at home and adding reverb. He [sic] doesn’t want feedback either, he’s [sic] made it.
-Cassidy Civet
While in these statements she insinuated that Tygre did not utilize professional tools or services to release their music, the fellow musician responded by noting that they utilized the services of Subc∅rv, a California based music producer. The public behavior also caused Fuzznet to decide to cut any possible ties with the pop-star civet in response to the social media encounter. Fuzznet, however, would close its doors a year later in June of 2022 due to financial constraints.
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
At the end of the day, desperation is the root of all evil, whether it is financial or social. And the worst thing one can do when they meet someone who has a talent they desire is to attack the person with talent by insinuating they don’t have it. What seems to be drawing more issues in the furry musician community at this point are those who are coming forth with the expectation of being on all of the stages on furry cons all around the world. An expectation that has been put there by talents such as Pepper Coyote, during what will more than likely be seen as an era of general financial prosperity in relation to the surrounding decades (the “roaring” 2010s, if you will).
However, this high expectation is clearly having an adverse impact on the financial and mental well-being of furry musicians who pursue it. If you read between the lines of Civet’s shade throwing at Tygre, it is that she sees herself as spending a lot on her dream, and accuses Tygre of spending less. There also seems to be an issue where there is a desire for a more cohesive community under these passive aggressive statements when she notes person X or Y has ‘made it’ and ‘won’t accept conversation’, etc..
But perhaps it is that desire to be on all the stages like Pepper before her that prevents the ability for the community to come together? For as long as you see the others performing your art as rivals instead of colleagues, then it will be hard to create a community with your peers.
If this is true, then perhaps it's time for musical furries to start to seek out a way to try to grow wide instead of tall. Perhaps it would be better served to share the stage instead of pining for it. What if you were to give some free license to other furry musicians to perform covers of your works at conventions you cannot attend. In this way, while you may not be able to be present, your lyrics and songs will be and if you are working together you can promote each other while lowering the workload of creating songs from scratch for everyone.
This will solve these two problems: it will prevent one star from trying to take on more trips than they can afford and putting themselves in a financially desperate bind, while also creating the need to create a stronger community fabric by partnering with those in different furry communities well outside of the star’s travel zone. This can help not only lower the impacts on the planet, but also help the wallet’s of our spaces that can’t afford to ship talents world wide. Particularly in international conventions where the country they reside in may be in an relatively economically disadvantaged position to book talents on such a scale.
Hopefully someday those who see the talents of others that they respect will not pine and make wine with sour grapes. Instead we can work on our own talents and improving the flaws may instead be a better way to improve oneself, without the need to pull down others. And take the opportunity to teach the next generations of talent of the more costly mistakes we have made so that they don’t suffer the same self-doubts and trials we had to. If this can be done, we’d be a far stronger community for it.
Oh no, that sucks for Cassidy and does not seem to be very good behaviour from IndyFurCon.
You've also misspelled her name twice in the beginning of the article.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Thanks this is fixed, English phonetic to letter usage has always been a pain in the ass, and the computer won't jump in on name issues, something I'll have to keep in mind.
