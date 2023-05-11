IndyFurCon defrocks their 2023 guest of honor before convention

Edited

A brief press release made by IndyFurCon on April 27th announced that Cassidy Civet would no longer be their Guest of Honor at their 2023 gathering slated to happen at the end of August this year. No reasoning was given by the board for the decision in their press release.

Cassidy, in response, took to social media to express her shock at the announcement:

I feel completely blindsided. Being asked was such a rush, I canceled my Furrydelphia 22 to attend and be announced at closing ceremonies at IFC 2022. Then complete silence from the con for months, I reached out, then today the rug got pulled out from under me. I’m in shock.

-Cassidy Civet - April 27, 2023 7:03 PM

Self-speculation as to the reason

Two hours after the shock, there was another response by the fursuiting musician as to her suspicion as to why she was let go. She noted that there was apparent bad blood between herself and audio/video (AV) staff at Furnal Equinox in Toronto this year.

So it’s clear I have to come clean about this. FE’s AV made disparaging lies about me to the board saying I made them feel “unsafe” during my concert. But I have the whole thing filmed. Their lies are now affecting my opportunities within the fandom. The truth will come out!

-Cassidy Civit - April 27th; 9:03 PM

Volunteers that know how to utilize such audio and visual gear for convention events tend to do so for multiple furry conventions. They are typically utilized for stage preparation and tear down and are of vital importance for the quality of the performances and events in larger rooms and stages. They don’t usually seek to be on the stage, but work hard so that others can be.

The video that was indicated would be utilized for her own defense of this situation has yet to be released. Cassidy has stated this is due to her focus on work and creation of her new album.

A history of sour grapes?

In response to the accusations, other furs had pointed out some of the more resentful behavior of the musician on social media in the past. Highlighting that she will tend to lash out and be critical of establishments when that organization refuses her in some way shape or form.

Simon Fox highlighted her grievances at Midwest Furfest in 2022, calling the staff inept publicly when she received panelist emails after having all of her panels rejected. That year she even created a video going over her issues with the largest furry con in their handling of music.

This was the year where several musicians were excluded, including Pepper Coyote, who was still dealing with the political fall out of his attendance to a Center for Political Innovation rally in August 2022. Those musicians who felt ostracized started a small movement that year called “Support Furry Music”. Some musicians played in spite of the lack of scheduling, with Pepper holding a small gathering in the lower part of the O'Hare's Conference Center Foyer (also called the "fishbowl"), behind the stairwell, and ShySkunkShaman playing outside the convention center.

But not all musicians were of the same mind here to take this situation at face value. Herr Wozzeck, a violist and winner of a Leo award in writing made a mega-thread on Twitter that highlighted these patterns of behavior of the pop musician. He noted that while she made a video speaking for furry musicians, that musicians such as himself were never inquired of alleged issues. It responds to the points that Civet made in her video, particularly about his group being asked to perform on Second Stage as opposed to the primary one, which according to the parrot performer was more an agreed upon logistical circumstance than the assumed snub to the performers the civet alleged in her video.

He also notes how she will tend to speak in demeaning ways toward other musicians. Giving examples such as when she provided “feedback” toward TygreCub {they/them}, a tiger furry musician, in a way that betrayed some jealousy or frustration at the successes of her peers. In the thread she makes the insinuation that Tygre was using cheap equipment to make their latest release in what was seen as condescension that was guised as critique, the phrasing seen this way italicized in the below quote.

I didn’t say I was better, but I have released music that I spent my own money to make and produce, going to the recording studio and seeing the process, and there is more to it than just doing a vocal at home and adding reverb. He [sic] doesn’t want feedback either, he’s [sic] made it. -Cassidy Civet

While in these statements she insinuated that Tygre did not utilize professional tools or services to release their music, the fellow musician responded by noting that they utilized the services of Subc∅rv, a California based music producer. The public behavior also caused Fuzznet to decide to cut any possible ties with the pop-star civet in response to the social media encounter. Fuzznet, however, would close its doors a year later in June of 2022 due to financial constraints.