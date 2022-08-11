Denver Furcon removes PepperCoyote from performance schedule after he attends rally flying pro-Putin flags
DenFur has announced that furry musician, Pepper Coyote, will not be attending, or performing at their 2022 convention. This is in response to videos, and tweets made by the musician himself, that showed him in attendance at a Center for Political Innovation assembly in Chicago over the weekend of August 6th.
While describing itself as an anti-imperialist organization, the CPI led the meet by flying flags which included the infamous Z insignia that is being utilized by the Russian forces occupying the country of Ukraine in the current war there. The CPI Twitter account retweets regularly from sources that Twitter has denoted as Russian state-affiliated media.
Concerns from the Community
Concerns were put forward that such organizations stand starkly against those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other groups typically targeted by authoritarianism. A statement by the CPI media director, Keaten Mansfield, in May utilized a Soviet created anti-Semetic trope in a disagreement with another Twitter user who stated that socialism’s basis should be to look out for the less powerful in society:
[Looking out for minorities or downtrodden] sounds like a liberal Democrat platform.
All these things, including charityism for people victim of war, are what corporatists, rootless cosmopolitans, and oligarchs encourage.
If that’s what the “basics” of socialism are, don’t be surprised the left fails.
-Keaten Mansfield, Media Director of Center for Political Innovation
The Musician’s Response
Despite losing the venue, PepperCoyote held no regrets for going to the political gathering. By the end of his response to fandom criticism, he began to prosthelytize for the organization.
Threats have been made, I can’t go [to DenFur].
Very sorry if you were planning on seeing me at DenFur.
People are upset that I attended a conference of Socialists, and this is the world we have at the moment.
There are some lies being spread about me, and there’s little I can do to combat them other than continuing to say what is true. I attended a meeting of Communists. There were speeches that most of you would largely agree with. Zero of the speakers promoted fascism.
Footage of those speeches are already online. See what you think of them. Considering what I’m being accused of, and what actually happened, I don’t know what to say.
I still love my trans* friends, still want a world of plenty for all. I’m still me.
Haven’t heard about CPI? Here’s an example of what the think tank produces. This is “A 4 point plan to rescue the country”. Tell me what you think. I’d love to discuss it just like we did this past Saturday.
[Posts images of their 4 point plan]
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
Sometimes I have said that the fandom is merely just a reflection of the world outside. But this story had a sister one that is just uncanny.
The same weekend a more mainstream musician (Pink Floyd's Roger Walters) also got blowback for taking an anti-Western stance on Ukraine:
https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3592647-pink-floyds-waters-backs-russia-ca...
How do people get radicalized like this in the first place? It boggles the mind.
Well that was not a headline I was expecting to see.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
