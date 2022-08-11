Denver Furcon removes PepperCoyote from performance schedule after he attends rally flying pro-Putin flags

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)



DenFur has announced that furry musician, Pepper Coyote, will not be attending, or performing at their 2022 convention. This is in response to videos, and tweets made by the musician himself, that showed him in attendance at a Center for Political Innovation assembly in Chicago over the weekend of August 6th.

While describing itself as an anti-imperialist organization, the CPI led the meet by flying flags which included the infamous Z insignia that is being utilized by the Russian forces occupying the country of Ukraine in the current war there. The CPI Twitter account retweets regularly from sources that Twitter has denoted as Russian state-affiliated media.

Concerns from the Community

Concerns were put forward that such organizations stand starkly against those in the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other groups typically targeted by authoritarianism. A statement by the CPI media director, Keaten Mansfield, in May utilized a Soviet created anti-Semetic trope in a disagreement with another Twitter user who stated that socialism’s basis should be to look out for the less powerful in society:

[Looking out for minorities or downtrodden] sounds like a liberal Democrat platform. All these things, including charityism for people victim of war, are what corporatists, rootless cosmopolitans, and oligarchs encourage. If that’s what the “basics” of socialism are, don’t be surprised the left fails.

-Keaten Mansfield, Media Director of Center for Political Innovation

The Musician’s Response

Despite losing the venue, PepperCoyote held no regrets for going to the political gathering. By the end of his response to fandom criticism, he began to prosthelytize for the organization.