Carolina Furfare cancelled after area devastated by Hurricane Helene

In the wake of the devastation rendered by Hurricane Helene, Carolina Furfare released a newsletter on October 1 stating the cancellation of the event that was to occur this weekend, and indicating that the hotels and facilities were needed in order to assist with rescue and sheltering efforts after the Hurricane hit the mountainous region.

This weather event hit the top ten most fatal and costly hurricanes in the United States even before full recovery efforts could be finalized. People who pre-registered have been given the option to roll over to next year, or to Bewhiskered 2025; due to the cancellation being so close to event day they cannot guarantee refunds for now.

A history as rough as the mountains

Carolina Furfare was known as Blue Ridge Furfare prior to this year. This name change was due to it moving out of Asheville to the city of Hickory to the east. This convention has a very volatile history of forces beyond their control disrupting their event since their founding in 2020.