COVID-19 pandemic causes furry convention closures and delays worldwide

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 2 votes)

As governments restrict gatherings of people, furry conventions are being postponed or cancelled. Here's a quick run down of events in March and April and their status as of March 14 20:10 EDT (UTC-4) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - updates to come.

Links go to statements if available, or to their Twitter feed or site.

Per-event details (by GreenReaper)

Thailand-based Thaitails, originally set for 21-22 March, attempted to address concerns by offering screening, sanitization and a refund, but on March 5 it was postponed to 29-30 August, with staff saying that their hotel had been "sympathetic and generous to our convention".

Then came Furnal Equinox. Just this Wednesday, the convention was still going ahead, having given a warning about Covid-19 two weeks ago. The next day, they admitted that financial considerations were playing a part in their decision:

As it currently stands, we have committed to business contracts with multiple vendors that have very specific cancellation terms, much like other conventions have. These terms are intended to protect both Furnal Equinox and our business partners, but breaking these contracts at this late date would put our organization into bankruptcy, threatening any future events (either delayed or for future years). We recognize that other organizations and businesses have taken different steps, but they are in a more secure position to do so. We’re a small organization that took in just over $150,000 last year, and don’t have that same security.

The day after, the convention was cancelled, with registrations rolled over to 2021 - although they did offer refunds, as well as a plea that attendees donate this year's registration to cover the event's costs.

In the UK, attempts are being made to defer the peak to 10-14 weeks in the future - or May 22, the first day of ConFuzzled 2020. It's usually packed, and some commentators have already pointed out risks:

Every year [...] Confuzzled [...] has a giant cookie that people break apart and eat despite it being a decoration.

[Note: This isn't a current issue; as of 2019, the cookie was pre-cut and served from hotel food stands in return for a charity donation.]

In response, ConFuzzled put out a directors' statement on March 5, followed by a flash update this Thursday. But with expectations of a ban on large events as soon as next weekend, it's clear that the situation may change significantly in the coming days.

Sooner still on April 10-12 is smaller UK event Just For The Weekend. As of March 6, they also had no plans to cancel. Their site has a simple message: Don't Panic. But for how long?

What is COVID-19?

In Wuhan, China late 2019 a new viral menace emerged from local unregulated butchery markets, called "wet markets". While the practice had been curtailed after previous outbreaks, the Chinese government had turned a blind eye to these market's continued growth. This increased demand in local agriculture and loosened regulation may have been exasperated from the strain when China and Trump started a trade war in 2018 cut American food imports into the country. Now all the market gains since that trade war began have been whipped clean in a matter of weeks, and then some. But regardless of who started the trade war, it finishes now with a war for the health of the human race. In the petri dish of animal blood of those markets in Wuhan, spawned the infamous "Novel Coronovirus", or COVID-19.

After disrupting the economy of China the virus has quickly spread in our interconnected world. As cases started showing up in the United States in late February, the spread continued into early March. At that time the United States declared travel restrictions with allied countries, including most of Europe, hoping to mitigate its import from overseas. However this microscopic immigrant had already made itself at home in the USA, with Ohio leadership estimating that there could be 100,000 infected in the state. Food, toilet paper, and sanitizer has flown off of store shelves as people prepare to hunker down.

So what makes people worried about this particular strain? The mortality rate is around two to three percent with a upward distribution tending more fatal with older age. Of course those with compromised respiratory or immune systems also face an escalated risk of death. This is combined with it being a disease that can be passed before symptoms appear.