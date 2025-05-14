Furry Weekend Atlanta slows in growth but still becomes most attended in-person Furry Convention

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 1 vote)

Furry Weekend Atlanta finished its gathering in the first weekend in May and announced a total of 17,736. This currently makes FWA 2025 the largest in person furry convention on record by a narrow margin overcoming Anthrocon 2024’s attendance count of 17,639.

Overall growth had slowed by half from 4,693 attendees between FWA 2023 and 2024 to only having 2,715 more in 2025 than 2024. Factors at play are economic slowdown due to instability from government policies revolving around tariffs, along with a slow down of overseas visitation to the United States given concerns of more aggressive border control policies have caused concerns and issues for travelers.