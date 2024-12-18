Anthrocon regains the largest furry convention status in 2024; but indicates it may cap 2025 attendance

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Midwest Furfest finished its festivities for 2024 with 16,800 people in attendance, and raised $136,000 for their charity the Street Dog Coalition. This shows continued healthy, yet slowing growth. It also allowed Anthrocon for the first time since 2017 to retain the lead as the largest furry convention to the end of the year and recapture their status as the largest furry convention in the world.

It was highlighted that despite MFF being such a large convention, there was relatively little to no drama about the service or situation on the ground on social media. The only critique shared heavily was a member of contracted staff being a bit heavy handed with getting ID for 18+ events. However, part of this good vibes may be due to the continuing shift of media platforms from X (formally Twitter) to Bluesky, which accelerated after the US Elections in November.

It was noted that the Rosemont, IL convention certainly is impressive in getting people through the registration line. Where Anthrocon had line waits of several hours, the winter convention didn’t have many complaints about line waits.

The end of the anthro rat race?

This changing of the poll position may be the final time that this occurs organically as the continued acceleration in Anthocon’s growth has led to a difficulty in logistics. The convention has released its intention that it may cap attendance next year should there be too much demand. They also noted they would have Thursday pickups be for pre registered attendees. Both of these actions should help lower processing times and lines for that date.

Given the bulging demand for attending our largest conventions, it has created a new beast for furries to consider other than the expense of going and taking time off. It can be difficult to acquire reasonable access to hotel rooms without having a robust social network to acquire one. This makes it harder for new furries, or those without a large friend group, to get their foot in the door.

This effect has not fully trickled down to the smaller conventions, but others have experienced monstrous growth, such as Megaplex, Furry Fiesta, Anthro New England, and especially Furry Weekend Atlanta that had set a record of inter-year attendance growth. However, there are a few that have had issues with growth, such as DenFur and Biggest Little Fur Con. To those that have had challenges getting into the larger conventions, it may be good to search for a smaller one that is nearby to lower the stress of large crowds and look into doing at least one of those for 2025. Or, if you do have a friend group, plan for a smaller and more intimate gathering to be held for those who cannot acquire a room to go to the one of your choice.

Top 8 chart of growth over time - BLFC and DenFur to be replaced with Eurofurence and Anthro New England in 2025