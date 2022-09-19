Furry Weekend Atlanta draws ire as it books outside talent to musical shows

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Before the coronavirus shutdown many furry conventions around the world, a strange thing occurred at Furry Weekend Atlanta in 2019. The popular electronic dance group under the name Mystery Skulls performed a musical set at the convention. This group is pretty well known in the mainstream for their singles such as Money and Ghosts.

When in person events started happening again, Furry Weekend Atlanta announced a new headliner that is known more for their mainstream work than their ties with the fandom. FRND, also known as Andrew Goldstein, is not quite as well known as Mystery Skulls. They started to work independently and created their own singles, after having worked on mainstream pieces. For instance, Andrew had helped on Maroon Five’s Beautiful Mistakes as a co-writer.

Now in late 2022, they are giving a wink toward Little Nas X. A very well known rap artist, who was born and raised near the Atlanta area. They are an artist who is known for stirring controversy with the moralistic with his music videos. I guess that’s how you know it’s real rap.

As FWA’s drive towards mainstream musical talent has continued, furries have become a lot more pointed in their questioning toward the convention’s actions. A criticism that those in control of FWA’s social media account have continually shown dismissiveness toward. For instance, during the FRND announcement, they responded to one critique posting a response of a gif of Clauhauser calling one critical poster “cute”. This post only drew more attention to the critique at the time. Furry Weekend Atlanta deleted the tweet later and apologized for their behavior. In response to responses to the Little Nas X they have started to utilize the new social media tools to limit responses to no one but the artist in question.

In this article we’ll be going over what defines a piece as furry, why this is separate from how furry music is defined, and how Furry Weekend Atlanta may be able to help mitigate concerns in the future for their furry attendees and musical talent within the fandom.

What makes something “Furry” in most art

The late Fred Patten would regularly ask what it means for a written work to be furry in his reviews. He would even go so far as calling stories where the protagonists could be replaced easily with human counterparts as “zipper backs”. In essence, furry written works and comics should have some foundational basis beyond aesthetic to be incorporating animals with human characteristics to be really considered to be a part of the furry subgenre.

This, of course, may be seen as being gatekeeping by some outside of that ideal. Could Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny be replaced with human characters? In some instances no, but in others such as the Looney Tunes Show where Bugs and Daffy live in a house and not in a rabbit hole or pond, then yes they could have been replaced by human characters.

However in spite of this desire to separate zipper back from true anthropomorphic works, the mainstream of furry does consider both Looney Tunes and the Looney Tunes Show furry. You simply have to have the main characters be animals with human characteristics. Regardless if the characters are just humans in animal clothing. Also, this furry definition holds true even if the work is developed through a mainstream publisher. Warner Brothers created the Loony Toons, but their animal characters are still considered furry characters.

But this is how we define it in the art, animation, and written works. What we find in the music scene turns out to be quite the opposite.

What makes music ‘furry’?

This is an exceptionally dangerous question, maybe even far more than the discussion of written, or artistic content. There are furries within the fandom that have dedicated themselves to the craft of creating musical content, and they tend to be treated with dismissal more than even furry writers. This in turn creates a feverous passion and territorial demeanor within the fandom musical spaces. It is that passion and fanaticism that was piqued by the large Atlanta convention continuing to bring in musical talent that appears to be from outside the fandom.

This highlights an irony when it comes to defining what is furry music. The rule that we use to distinguish a written or artistic work as furry is the opposite when it comes to music. If a furry writer writes the next fantasy hit that has predominantly human characters, most furries will most likely say that while the artist is a furry fan, their popularized content is not within the furry subgenre, and thus the art itself is not furry. Furry music, on the other hand, seems to be defined purely by whether the artist who created the piece is a member of the fandom or not exclusively.

Not knowing this will probably catch some leaders in the fandom space off guard when they invite a musician that uses a Koala character to define their brand, but themselves is not a furry who plays as a Koala character, as it is with FRND. Because despite the branding, the content creator is not a self-defined furry musician, and thus their music will be seen as not furry.

It must be noted that no committee came together to define these strange rules, like most things in a community they just organically occur. Which is important why these behaviors are written down when they are seen, in spite of how the writer or decision makers feel about them. For the words will help people understand the needs and thoughts of the subgroups within the community better and thus leading to less precarious decision making.

As a writer it is odd that the genre of furry music is purely defined by the author and not of the music’s content itself, but as someone not within the musician space, that oddity is not mine nor a convention board’s to define.

Concerns about the future of furry music and FWA

Regular furry attendees have sited a concern that the gathering could become more about the mainstream talent than the fandom itself and attract those with no interest in furry creativity or culture. If such a thing does occur, it could lead to furry music fans to begin to call for a boycott of the gathering for slighting them in lieu of outside talent.

On the other side, the leaders in Furry Weekend Atlanta may themselves be huge fans of music and will continue to welcome fandom friendly outsider talent.

It seems like neither will budge on their positions thus may lead to a reckoning when it comes to the growing conflict between these parties.

The fears of FWA bringing in outside mainstream talent are more than just fandom ethnocentrism. Furries who just want to go to FWA to do normal furry things and not go there to see the headlining performance worry about the expenses incurred by the convention being passed on to furry fans who could care less about Mystery Skulls, FRND, or Little Nas X. There is also the issue that it is seen as greatly unfair to furry musician performers to be volunteering when non-furries get compensation to perform.

But is there a way to listen to these fears, take this current problem, and transform it into opportunity? If handled correctly this situation could be changed into something that furry and furry musicians may have never had before: a gateway to introduce our own musical talents to the world at large at an in person event. In prior articles and comments I noted that conventions may need to begin to specialize in order to draw in particular furs from around the globe. It seems that FWA has a talent for booking musical talent, even should that talent not be within the fandom. If done correctly this could create Furry Weekend Atlanta to be a music focused furry convention.

But how do we allow FWA to do this without further straining the ire of those within the fandom and address some of the logistical issues that could come with this?

A fair’s view to deal with unfairness

The pragmatic solution I propose comes from a non-furry gathering I attended when I was growing up in Upstate New York. In the city of Syracuse, we hold an event called The Great New York State Fair. There are many reasons people go to this fair, and one of them was that they would bring in musical or performance talent that they would show to the guests at the end of the day. However, to enjoy the headliner event after the sun went down, you would need to procure a ticket that was separate from the one used to just attend the fair itself.

It must be noted this is how it was when I was a kid, since then it seems that Chevrolet sponsors the entertainment to mitigate the costs so all attendees can enjoy it these days. Before that sponsorship though, this separation kept the costs lower for the regular folks who just wanted to hang out with family on the midway, while those who really wanted to see the star perform could pay some extra to attend their concert.

Likewise, Furry Weekend Atlanta, could take advantage of their abilities to bring in outside talent to raise more funds for the convention itself by doing the same thing the NYS Fair had. They could have some kind of audiophile attendee pass that would allow the guest access to the main headliner talent which would be separate from the regular attendee pass.

FWA could use this extra money to help out the intra-fandom musicians by compensating their rooms and travel if it has extra left over from comping the mainstream talent. Which it should if they do this right. Using the mainstream interest to support the up and coming intra-fandom talent and highlighting this would help motivate more home grown musical talent. Leaning into this specialization further, the convention could also focus on the furry musical talent to be their primary furry guests of honor to be put alongside the mainstream guest talent. Preferably of a similar genre to the headliner.

This extra-fandom talent may bring in some non-furry music fans who would be able to enjoy the intra-fandom musicians at no extra charge to them. This may give our fandom talent an audience they may not have had otherwise and may introduce new fans from outside the fandom’s niche audience. It may also lead to a furry musician being able to communicate to more mainstream talent and to see them as colleagues and not enemies (or as a FRND instead of an NME?).

If done correctly and with care and focus, Furry Weekend Atlanta could transform this situation of ire into one that will give both parties what they want. A convention that attracts more furry attention toward music, and also attracts some mainstream audiophile attention toward hard working furry musicians.