Eurofurence 27 to change dates, location
European furry convention Eurofurence has announced that it will be changing its dates and venue for EF27:
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we need to change our venue and date in 2023. We fully understand that this means an inconvenience for those of you who have already made plans and we apologise for that. It was a choice made with the confidence that it will be best for EF in the long run, but we can assure everyone that the choice was not made lightly.
We are going to announce detailed information ASAP.
We will open a new chapter for Eurofurence so you can continue to enjoy all EF has to offer and we look forward to writing it with you.
Eurofurence 27 "Black Magic" had been scheduled for 2-6 August 2023 at Berlin's Estrel Hotel, its venue since 2014. [tip: Rakuen Growlithe]
Discussion on Twitter about possible reasons for the change ranged from dirty rooms and clogged air-conditioning to excessive prices for the con and the hotel restaurant, forbidding food and drink from outside, limiting room parties and socket usage and failure to expand (partially excused by Berlin's road-building plans). There were rumors of issues in August; according to one fan: "We don't had a discount anymore at the Estrel."
As discussed on Eurofurence's forums, the Estrel Tower, a "new Berlin landmark", is being constructed across the road from the hotel - although it is not very high yet (compare with mid-October 2021). Scheduled for completion in 2024 - there is some doubt over this date - it is unclear whether this construction impacted the decision. Either way, while some express trepidation, for others it is "great news" and "time to celebrate".
