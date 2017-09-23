Say auf wiedersehen to the meerkat detectives

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 2 votes)

Do you read German? I don’t.

I have been occasionally checking to see whether any more of the German murder mysteries featuring animal private detectives have been translated into English. Sadly, all we’ve gotten is three of Akif Pirinçci’s eight hard-boiled cat murder mysteries (Felidae and two of its sequels featuring Francis – you’ve probably seen the German “Felidae” animated feature), and the first of Leonie Swann’s Agatha Christie-like sheep murder mysteries (“Three Bags Full” featuring Miss Maple, the cleverest sheep in Glenkill, maybe in all Ireland, maybe in the world). There have not been any translations of the murder mysteries investigated by dog detectives, pig detectives, goose detectives, parrot detectives, and more. Now it looks like the series by Moritz Matthies starring Ray and Rufus, the meerkat detectives from the Berlin Zoo, has reached its final volume with “Letzte Runde” (“Last Round”) from Fischer Verlag (March 2017, 304 pages).

Moritz Matthies has written five of these, one a year since 2013: “Ausgefressen” (which Amazon’s handy automatic translator says means “Fucked Up”), “Voll Speed” (“Full Speed”), “Dumm Gelaufen” (“A Silly Walk”), “Dickes Fell” (“Thick Fur”), and now “Letze Runde”. They star the Berlin Zoo meerkat brothers Ray and Rufus, and their large family – Rocky, Marcia, Roxane, and so on since meerkats do not come alone or just in pairs. Ray wants to help and be like Phil, a human private detective; Rufus reads the human newspapers discarded in the trash can near the meerkat enclosure; and – I really don’t read German.

Anyhow, there are lots of animal detective murder mysteries in German, and they just aren’t being translated into English. I’m frustrated.

But not frustrated enough to learn German.