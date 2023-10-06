Creative Commons license icon

She’s Not From Kansas

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 6 Oct 2023 - 01:41Edited as of 01:45
Found this thanks to our friends at Animation World Network: “Jellyfish Pictures’ kids and family content division, Jellyfish Originals, has acquired rights to adapt Dermot O’Leary’s book series Toto the Ninja Cat into an animated series. The book series, illustrated by Nick East, is inspired by Dermot’s own cats. The show will be based on Toto, a partially sighted cat with razor-sharp senses, a nose for danger and a crime-busting spirit of adventure, incorporating themes of friendship, inclusivity, and winning in the face of adversity.” No word yet on when and where we’ll see it, as production has only just begun.


image c. 2023 Jellyfish Originals

 

