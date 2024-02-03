The Syndi-Cat

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 3 Feb 2024 - 02:55Edited as of 03:45
Here’s a rather unique manga we came across. You can tell just by the title: Ex-Yakuza and Stray Kitten, written and illustrated by Riddle Kamimura. “After being abandoned in the cold rain, tiny kitten Sabu should have been grateful to find a new home. But when he’s rescued by Jin, whose every atom screams ‘yakuza’, Sabu suspects he’s out of the frying pan and into the fire! Yet Jin’s scarred hands and face hide a sweet man beneath… a man who pampers kitties with baths and bottle-feedings!” Several volumes are available from Seven Seas.


image c. 2024 Seven Seas Entertainment

