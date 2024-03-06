Creative Commons license icon

Meow Look What You’ve Done

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 6 Mar 2024 - 02:19Edited as of 02:45
More manga we’ve stumbled across: My New Life As A Cat by Konomi Wagata. “Nao Kazushiro is a normal high school student — until he gets in a traffic accident and winds up in the body of a cat! At first, it’s all fun and games as he gets used to his new feline form, but then the novelty wears off and hunger sets in. Luckily, he’s picked up by Chika, a cute girl his age who gives him food and a home off the streets. Will Nao (now Nyao) develop feelings for her? Or will he wake up in his human body once and for all?” This new graphic novel series is available now from Seven Seas Entertainment.


image c. 2024 Seven Seas Entertainment

