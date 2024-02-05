Creative Commons license icon

Make Him Huff and Puff

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 5 Feb 2024 - 02:58Edited as of 03:45
More interesting manga from Seven Seas, this one with a notable yaoi bent: Why Don’t You Eat Me, My Dear Wolf? by Ao Koishikawa. [What a title!] “Taro is sent to the forest alone. He’s a sacrifice for the monstrous wolf, Uru. Upon seeing him, Uru declares Taro too small and too thin. The wolf feeds him, clothes him, and cares for him. Time passes and Taro finds himself wanting to be devoured by this giant wolf who gives him nothing but affection.” Poor thing.


image c. 2024 Seven Seas Entertainment

