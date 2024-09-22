Creative Commons license icon

They Just Move In One Day…

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 22 Sep 2024 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
Tender yaoi for feline fans, courtesy of Dento Hayane. “Matoi Souta is an overworked office worker tired of his life. Then, on his way home from a long day of work one day, he decides to watch a traditional Japanese play. But something strange happens. He could have sworn he saw one of the actors has cat ears. It turns out that the man is actually a bakeneko a shapeshifting cat from Japanese folklore. And then, the cat speaks: ‘From now on, you will be my mate’.” The Cat Proposed is available now from Tokyo Pop.


image c. 2024 Tokyo Pop

