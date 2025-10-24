Movie review: 'Night of the Zoopocalypse' (2024)
Furry Halloween recommendation! Night of the Zoopocalypse is a 92-minute film from 2024, co-produced between Canada, France and Belgium by... quite a lot of animation studios (we'll get to that). It was written by James Kee and Steven Hoban, and directed by Rodrigo Perez-Castro and Ricardo Curtis.
This is an animated comedy horror film for kids. It walks the fine line between those genres with perfect precision (specifically zombie apocalypse), and it works! It appeals to adults too; I'm not a fan of horror at all, and I loved it! Rotten Tomatoes rates it 88% / 82%. I'm not linking to a trailer, because I'd like to keep some things a surprise.
If you're looking to introduce kids to the horror genre, this is the film to do it with. In the past I might have said - reluctantly - Coraline, from the Laika studio. Most of their animated films tend to get... dark, but I'd also say they veer into the grotesque, and that's not so fun. Zoopocalypse doesn't do that. It's got slobber and slime here and there, yet surprisingly, no blood. And still, it works!
The basic premise is that a meteor fragment lands in a zoo during the night, turning an animal into a contagious, evil zombie monster who soon converts most of the other animals, except for a small group who must figure out how to survive. There are no humans in the movie, aside from some families and one zookeeper at the beginning, who leave at closing time.
The origin of the film started with an idea from Clive Barker in 2014 for a graphic novel. Then the plan shifted to make an animated film for a broader audience. For whatever reason, the production got shifted through a series of different animation studios, and then the Covid pandemic happened. Cost cuts resulted in less realistic fur textures and more outdoor fog, to avoid having to render distant backgrounds. On the positive side, the atmosphere worked out pretty well.
If I have one complaint about this film, I'm not big on some of the character designs. The main character is Gracie, one of the younger timber wolves in her pack (voiced by Gabbi Kosmidis). She's smart, resourceful, ready for action - she's great! But her design, the tall ears, moppish mane, gangly legs, and bulbous tail - not a fan. Thankfully, her feisty personality really carries the film, start to finish.
Other survivors include Xavier (a red ruffed lemur, Pierre Simpson), Ash (an ostrich, Scott Thompson), and a couple of others that I don't want to spoil. The main secondary character is a gruff, chonky mountain lion, freshly captured from the wild, determined to escape. Voiced by David Harbour, he's a great foil for Gracie, and they gradually gain respect for each other.
Judging by online reviews, opinions are divided over Xavier the lemur. He's a television junkie who openly discusses genres and tropes. I can see how this would annoy some adult viewers; personally I was fine with him.
As for the zombies, referred to as "gummies" or "gum-beasts", a single bite turns a regular animal into a kind of sickly, rubbery monster. Uncomfortable shades of green, blue and purple are topped with glowing cyan eyeballs, plus the advantage of cartoon physics. Here and there you'll also spot little shout-outs to Alien. As the night progresses, the animators get creative with the zombies.
The end of the film is a positive one, kind of hokey in how things are resolved - but hey, it's a kid's film. I still think you'll enjoy it. I showed it to some friends recently and the response was good! In the U.S., you should be able to find streaming video on Amazon and Apple TV. It's perfect for a furry Halloween!
I'd like to apologize for my recent hiatus - In June and July I was in con prep mode, putting together a couple of panels. Then throughout August I had a series of visitors. September and October would have been a lovely time to recover, except then family drama happened, culminating in (Canadian) Thanksgiving, and I'm only just now starting to get my energy back, trying to decide how to catch up on a huge number of delayed projects.
On the positive side, I put together an entire panel on animated films, that you can watch on YouTube! In the months leading up to that, I went on a bender and watched a dozen animated films, only half of which were furry. I wanted to save the Zoopocalypse review for last, because in my opinion it was the best of the bunch... until I realized that Halloween was right around the corner, and I really needed to get the review posted right now.
Anyway, it's nice to be back! I'll be gradually posting reviews of the other furry films as my energy level recovers. As for the non-furry films I watched, I might mention them separately in the comments section.
Here's wishing you all the best of the spooky season!
I thought it was a lot of fun. I still wonder how much Barker was actually involved (he has an executive producer credit, but that credit sometimes doesn't mean much; he apparently came up with the story idea, but as its unpublished, there's no way to know how much it changed, with our without his input, there). His name was all over the advertisements, but of course it was. I'd say, besides the Alien shoutouts, the horror series most influencing this movie is the Evil Dead series. As a guy who does like horror movies, it also works as a fan of the genre.
I liked Gracie's design, though I agree the designs in general are hit and miss (it was Dan the mountain lion that bothered me), compounded by a few characters who are obviously supposed to be ugly (such as Gracie's grandmother) even outside becoming pseudo-zombies. I think the movie's other strengths bulldoze over this; despite one or the other of us not liking a design of the two most important characters, we're both still pretty enthusiastic about the movie.
It would make a not bad Halloween double feature with The Day the Earth Blew Up, actually.
The sad thing is that, though the trailer for this movie actually played in heavy rotation in front of animated movies most of the end of last year and early this year, I don't think it actually played at my local theater (besides possibly some afternoon "kid's" matinees I just missed). It's free to watch on Amazon, if you have an account there (if Amazon isn't down and taking half the Internet with it again, lol).
Note that it is a 2024 festival debut, while by theatrical release it is a 2025 movie. This is not a correction of dronon; it's basically personal preference, if you even care, but I'm just pointing out it probably should still be eligible for this year's Recommended List/Ursa Majors (though, uh, said Recommended List still doesn't exist yet, so that's a little worrying).
Great points! You're completely right about the release years, I should have specified that - I was in a hurry when I wrote it. I don't know what its theatrical release was like in Canada, mostly because I wasn't paying attention. Then a few months later I was all "I wonder what the status is of... oh, it came out and I missed it." Online, I hadn't seen any hype at all.
