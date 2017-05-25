‘Sing’: I did my best, it wasn’t much
This movie had just the worst timing.
Is it fair to review a movie that came out half a year ago now, just because I was Making A Point about … something or other … when that half a year ago came and went? I don’t know, but if the review had come out then, it would have been a thumbs up. Now, this is a negative review, by the way.
Sing’s well out of the theaters and available to rent or own, and it’s nominated for an Ursa Major award. Maybe it’ll win it, for all we know. Everybody could have just gotten tired of the at this point assumed and basically all but destined winner; of course, 2016 was not a great year for presumed and basically all but destined winners. If you voted for Sing, however, I don’t blame you; it’s still okay. There is a difference between a pan and savaging, and, honestly, this barely rates pan. I used to like it, after all. Still kind of do. Just not as much anymore.
Part of the reason for this downturn in my affections is due to another movie; yes, there’s an elephant in the room we’re going to need to talk about, and I’m obviously not talking about the characters in the movie. Actually, there are a lot of elephants I’m planning on discussing, but set that aside right now because, when I rented Sing recently and rewatched it, I realized I liked Rock Dog better. So, there’s that.
Music
Since this is such a late review, and is practically a retrospective at this point, I’m just going to drop the pretense and compare Sing and Zootopia. But first, there is one area these two movies are different, and while Zootopia puts its furry aspects title first, Sing’s title opts to put the spotlight on the fact that it has music.
The characters are taking part in a singing contest, which morphs into a non-competitive talent show late in the plot, and, given the fact I’ve had nearly six months to think about it, I realize this is an odd choice. A live show’s attraction is that it’s live; something could go wrong, and there’s not a backup. If something happens like Faye Dunaway announces the wrong Best Picture, then one of the presumed and basically all but destined winning musical’s producers has to rise to the occasion and announce the real winner.
There are ways around this in live action movies; continuous shots and extreme closeups to show, look, we didn’t edit this. Look at Anne Hathaway totally rocking this solo song in Les Miserable; now give her an Oscar. There may have been multiple takes, but this is just one of them; when it comes down to it, she did it basically live. But this is an animated movie; these singers are in a booth somewhere, which is the exact opposite of doing it live.
The truth of the matter is Sing is working up to a live performance of the main character’s songs, and it turns out the guy from Kingsman: The Secret Service really can sing, but he’s not doing it live; it’s still a studio performance. There’s only one song that really pops, and that’s the pig duo’s rendition of “Shake It Off”, and that’s because they dance to it.
Now, let’s get to Zootopia, which also ends on a “live” concert, true, but it’s not the climax of the movie; it’s a credits sequence. Or, how about another furry “live” performance, and one of my favorite film sequences of all time, the final circus performance in Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted; here, this is an emotional climax to at least one character’s arc, but the scene embraces it’s artificiality and becomes an animation showcase. Both the Zootopia and Madagascar sequences are highly performative, like the pig’s dance; most of the singers in Sing just get up to the microphone and sing. Maybe play an instrument. They’re just a bit of a letdown, especially since they come after the dance number. They’re all well sung, but there’s little illusion they’re nailing this in one take. For all I know they are, but the truth is I don’t know; so, I cynically assume they didn’t.
Also, the only original song is performed by Ash (Scarlett Johannson), a porcupine, supposedly written by her, in a choice not to go with bubblegum pop like “Call Me Maybe”. Unfortunately, the song is not exceptionally memorable; “Try Everything” from Zootopia is a case of a song I like, but if I’m being completely honest, it’s because I like the movie it’s in more than any actual quality of the song. But it has the advantage of being the sole song sung in the movie (and featuring in, not one, but two stand out visual scenes); Ash may not like “Call Me Maybe”, but by mocking it, she only shows how freaky catchy that song is. Meanwhile, her own song is neither as catchy as a pop song, nor as spiky as the punk song her character would seem to want to write. As I’ve pointed out before, at least “Try Everything” hides some bitter lyrics behind the sweetness of the music; Ash’s song is also a bit bitter, but it’s ostensibly supposed to be a breakup song. It’s just not that angry.
But let’s talk some more about “Try Everything” for a minute; remember when it was announced that Shakira was singing a song for Zootopia? And it was called “Try Everything”? It felt like that could go a little bit dirty, didn’t it? Then it was a completely clean pop anthem without even a very danceable beat. And that’s where the pigs’ dance beats Zootopia; their performance is just a little naughty. Combine this with the fact that it comes from, well, a pair of pigs, it’s an astonishing choice. Tigers are nature’s backup dancers; put them in tight sparkly shorts, give them a few synchronized arm waves, and you’re off to the races.
But put a pig in a skintight, sparkly catsuit and have her do a shadowed strip tease, and you’re on your own. Suddenly, things feel live.
Add the fact that pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) has the best character arc in the movie, and the pigs are this movie’s krill, if you will.
Hallelujah and the elephant
At a low ebb in the movie, a character sings “Hallelujah”, and for once, the movie’s timing went right, because, for a variety of tragic reasons, that song became the mournful dirge that played out the end of 2016 like some kind of twisted sitcom theme song. The character that sings this song is an elephant, because of course she is.
That’s part of the bad timing, too. Because, though I would have given it a thumbs up, it wasn’t a very enthusiastic thumbs up; I swear, this isn’t supposed to be a complete pan, but even then, it wouldn’t have been a rave, either. In hindsight, it just didn’t answer the times. It probably doesn’t seem fair to ask a children’s cartoon to have a response to Donald Trump, or, really, the million other little things of which he was only the poster child that conspired to make a song about a sad argument with God the final statement on the year.
Someone somewhere once told me they don’t pick their entertainments for their politics. Well, I do. If I’m going to take reviewing cartoon animals seriously, and treat them like a topic worthy of discussion, then I must hold them to a standard in which they themselves are worthy of discussing topics of importance. Someone somewhere once accused me of not understanding the feelings of an artist in having their work reviewed.
It never occurred to them that of course I do, because this, right here, what I’m doing now, is my art. And if it’s ludicrously unfair to expect a child’s cartoon movie to respond to the real world, how unfair is it to expect a review of a child’s cartoon movie to respond?
Well, life isn’t fair, and this is what I do; this is how I make my response, as inadequate as it is.
Sorry, Sing, you weren’t prepared for the world of 2016. Nobody was.
Oh, well. We’ll survive. Or we won’t.
Whatever.
Meanwhile, for 2017 social commentary movies, so far we've got...The Circle. Ew.
Well, Get Out is pretty good.
There was a while I was trolling r/zootopia by posting "Spoiler alert: This comic ends with Finnick telling Nick 'I told you you shouldn't have gone in that burrow'." to every "Nick meets Judy's parents" comic posted (and there are just so many of those).
I meant to see that in theaters but missed it (weird for me because I watch everything in theaters) and just haven't gotten around to it ever since. Completely forgot about it by now, but you're right.
I don't have much to say about Sing, glad you liked Rock Dog more though.
Try Everything is so awful, it still drives me nuts. It's amazingly soulless, especially from Disney. And I love Shakira more than anything as a half-Mexican whose sona was partially inspired by her, it hurts me XP
Did you give your opinion on the song from Rock Dog; Glorious? I think it's way better, considering how formulaic the lyrics in Try Everything are, and Glorious has rhyme teases which are kinda interesting to notice.
Personal opinion, anyone who likes Try Everything is really just trying to force themselves to like it cause of the movie it's in. In literally any other movie by any other artist, it'd be such a nothing, meaningless, forgettable trainwreck. Please, anybody who wants remotely animal theme Shakira song, go listen to Shewolf or Animal City.
https://twitter.com/MarkHarrisNYC/status/830950959291518976
Not sure if that tweet constitutes as your opinion on Glorious.
I kept thinking of "live" furry performances after submitting; Rio 2's "I Will Survive" is pretty good (Rio 2 basically had Sing as a subplot) and, of course, the out of nowhere "Let Me Be Good to You" from The Great Mouse Detective.
I would have loved if the Alvin and the Chipmunks movies had just been "live" concert performances by the Chipmunks instead of trying to have a plot.
Let Me Be Good to You is one of my favorite Disney songs ever. And too often forgotten.
I think the timing is more weird on the fact that reality/got talent type shows are kind of on their way out really. Because you don't have to go begging to a studio for you 10 minutes of stage time. Get a camera, record a video, and if you got talent (and arguably if you even have none) you'll get your audience.
Haven't seen the film myself, but I'm fine with a-political features. Need some breathing from allegory sometimes.
Heck Life of Pets was quite fun for what it was, though I will admit other than the antagonist, it was mostly forgettable.
I agree that Sing's timing was bad. 2016 was one of the best years for animation in a long time. Zootopia, Moana, and Kubo were all outstanding. Then there was Finding Dory which, although I didn't see, was highly praised, and Secret Life of Pets was apparently pretty good as well (I didn't see that one though either). Even some of the low expectation movies from 2016 got solid reviews, like Storks and Trolls. There was so much solid animated content that having Sing come at the end of the year sort of set the bar kind of high for them.
By contrast, 2017 looks like it is going to be a bad year for animation. We got heavy advertising on Emoji Movie and Boss Baby, both of which seem to me like bad ideas that were leftover concepts from idea sessions about better movies. The previews so far for Ferdinand make it look questionable, like I just really don't think John Cena was the right choice to voice Ferdinand. Captain Underpants is a pretty bizarre concept. I guess its popular among some kids but, just too weird for me. Smurfs - not much to say there. Nut Job 2 - I kind of enjoyed the first one, but I really would have preferred another Over the Hedge movie. I can't imagine that Nut Job 2 will be smarter and/or more well written than the first one, which was modest on both counts. Despicable Me 3's ads haven't shown much potential so far. I really feel like Gru's brother is such a heavy handed stereotype that I am doubting I will like him. As for Lego Batman, it just looked over the top goofy and like maybe it's lacking the heart of Lego Movie.
It's sad when Cars 3 looks like it will be the smartest animated movie in 2017, but I think that is likely the case. (Disclaimer, I have not yet seen Rock Dog, but it seems like there is some question as to whether its actually a 2016 movie or a 2017 movie? Originally released in 2016 overseas but launched in U.S. in February of 2017.)
If Sing had come out this year, I think it would be at or near the top of the heap, and would probably be Oscar material just due to the weak competition. I did enjoy Sing, the music was great and the story was entertaining and had a few genuine surprises. Yea, it didn't speak to the times at all, since politics was really heavy around December of 2016, and yea singing competitions are probably on their way out. However, I do think it would have looked much better coming out this year since I think people are going to be a bit starved for good animated content by the end of 2017.
Have you seen Your Name? Like Rock Dog, it could be considered either a 2016 or a 2017 film depending on whether you go by overseas or North American release.
I keep thinking I'm going to produce a Top 10 list of animated films from 2016, but at present there are some contenders I haven't seen yet, including Rock Dog, My Life as a Zucchini, Koe no Katachi, and a couple of others. So far my top four are Moana, Kubo and the Two Strings, Your Name, and Zootopia; others currently in my Top 10 are Finding Dory, The Red Turtle, The Little Prince, Sing, Kung Fu Panda 3, and The Secret Life of Pets, but a couple of those are likely to get bumped off if the not-yet-seen films are as good as the reviews indicate. Incidentally, a couple that I disqualified as being 2015 films due to overseas releases are The Boy and the Beast and April and the Extraordinary World.
As you say, there don't seem to be many strong entries yet for 2017. We'll have to wait and see if any strong contenders emerge, or what lesser-known and less-promoted films emerge as worth seeking out.
I haven't seen Your Name yet though I am aware of all the positive press for it. I will likely see it when I can get a dvd.
Er – I love this discussion, but you do know that most of these 2017 animated features are not anthropomorphic?
For those that are, Rock Dog is already out, and we can look forward to The Nut Job 2 and Ferdinand. Coco isn’t anthro, but Dante the xolo dog looks like a strong character. I suppose that Cars 3 is anthro, although I can't get excited over anthro cars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYif5QTYI9w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS-ZmE3bhJM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suBMEBxZal8
Fred Patten
And Emoji Movie is anthro? :3 I guess I don't even know what that is lol. But I do think all that stuff would have impacted our perspective on Sing.
Well, it's got anthropomorphic poop (voiced by Patrick Stewart!).
On the other hand, furry video games are crazy this year.
Got the 2 Sonics: Mania & Forces, Night in the Woods, Yokee-Laylee, Rival of Aether, Wonder Boy: Dragon's Trap officially released this year.
And that's just what we (or I) know about right now.
LEGO Batman was really, really good, but you're right, it probably didn't hit the emotional beats as well the original The LEGO Movie. It made up for that by somehow being way funnier; it's not many movies that have me cracking up before the studio bumpers. Seriously, the movie's version of Catwoman is probably my second favorite version ever, and a. I love Catwoman, and b. she's in the movie like a minute total.
The thing about Sing at the Oscars was that ... it somehow garnered worse reviews than A Secret Life of Pets (sorry, that's was a pan when it came out from me, and hasn't changed), and I don't know how, even setting aside my opinion. Sing was the favorite of Oscar pundits; Kung Fu Panda 3's Annie award nomination probably counted more than Sing's Golden Globe nomination, but more pundits were on team Sing on Gold Derby; one pundit even had it in his win spot for the category up until nomination morning. Nobody was counting on The Secret Life of Pets, though.
By the way, having not seen the film, but only seen the trailers I noticed something that's kind of like out of those strange After Hours cracked videos.
There seems to only be prey animals in this film. No species that would be considered super predatorily (lions, tigers, bear, no my)
Is Sing an alternative universe of Zootopia where predators were ethically cleansed from society years ago?
Oh goodness... perhaps I should actually see the movie before making such an assertion.
There are indeed bears in Sing. They feature prominently in one character's subplot.
Phew, that's a relief.
That subplot also ends very ominously, due to the reappearance of one of the bears.
Paddington 2 has been announced; really regret not reviewing the first movie when it came out; saw it, really liked it and just never got around to reviewing it. And, I'm bringing it up because it was a children's movie with a bit of a political undertow; Peter Capaldi's character was basically a Brexit voter parody a couple years before the Brexit vote.
I found 'Sing' entertaining, but it was because of the soundtrack, not the characters. Seriously, they could have gotten any species to sing those songs and it would have been fine. I've listened to to covers from it several times but have no intention to watch it again.
