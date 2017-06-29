Video: 'My Little Pony: The Movie' is 'My Little Pony' with actual ponies
Previously on Flayrah's My Little Pony movie trailer coverage, we noted a distinct lack of actual ponies in the pony movie advertised. But not this time. They're bringing pony back.
Meh, needs more Applejack.
Over three decades after the first (not so classic) My Little Pony: The Movie hit theaters, Hasbro is trying again, this time bringing the newest generation, the insta-cult classic Friendship is Magic version of the ubiquitous toy-and-cartoon-line, which began back in 2010 and spawned the "brony" subculture, to the big screen. It actually took Flayrah until 2011 to run a story, but you can check back on our more in depth coverage to help you get up to speed on the plot.
The movie hits theaters everywhere October 6, so you have plenty of time to catch up on everything that's gone before. Don't worry, there's only six full seasons and the ongoing seventh to get through. Plus the aforementioned Equestria Girls spin-offs. Oh, and the comics, don't forget the comics. And some of the fan made stuff is fun ...
Correction: Article originally stated there are five complete seasons and a sixth incomplete season of MLP:FiM. The show is on its seventh.
About the author2cross2affliction (Brendan Kachel) — read stories — contact (login required)
a red fox
New teeth. That's weird.
Comments
So Twilight is calling upon the sea ponies, since she's in distress?
Shoo-be-doo-shosho-be-doooo!
I guess that's not the "more applejack" you were looking for?
Sia. SIA?!?!?! Why?!!?!?!!?!?!!??!
Though that cat voiced by Taye Diggs is pretty easy on the eyes.
I'm a different furry with different opinions.
Proud Staffer of VancouFur 2017~
Would you rather have her or Shakira?
Shakira obviously!!!! Shakira can write some great music when she's not being forced by Disney to be a pop sellout!
I'm a different furry with different opinions.
Proud Staffer of VancouFur 2017~
Yes, Shakira, the great underground independent musician.
For some reason, shouting "I LIKED SHAKIRA BEFORE IT WAS COOL!" is just not getting me the proper amounts of indy hipster cred from the local PBR crowd.
She's not underground obviously.
But she was much more interesting writing her own lyrics like "I'm feeling a little abused like a coffee machine in an office" rather than singing standard "I won't give up, no I won't give in."
And when was the last time Sia actually gave effort in writing a movie song? Why pick her for the MLP movie? I can rattle off some artists who'd be better right now. Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Cher Lloyd, Becky G, etc. Lots of young, bubbly female artists who'd be able to construct a much more cheery pop tune.
With the only thing Finding Dory, The Hunger Games, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Wonder Woman having in common is a Sia song, maybe she's being used as the safest bet for a musical artist in the film industry right now.
I'm a different furry with different opinions.
Proud Staffer of VancouFur 2017~
Are you sure you're the right person to be reviewing this? We're half way through season 7 already and you still think we're in season 6.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I have trouble counting that high.
Fixed, with correction.
So much going on here. Totally different style but it could work. So many non-pony things. I dunno whether to be excited for furries in MLP or sad the ponies are losing priority (still better than humans though). Not really liking the sea pony thing but it looks minor. Loving the new villain! It does look exciting.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I am a casual fan of the show, so I don't watch religiously but like to keep up with streaming when I can.
I wasn't sure what to expect with the trailer. One thing I'll say is that I think the new characters look good, especially the villain and henchmen and the gryphon character, who looks quite colorfull and lovely. However, I couldnt help but notice that the main characters look pretty flat in comparison to the new characters. This feels weird to me. Shouldn't our protagonists look at least as good as the villain? I don't know if it's just that they haven't finished post production, but yea, the main characters look similarly flat to their low budget TV versions but the new characters look kinda jazzed up. If this is how it will look in theatres, I kinda question that decision.
That being said, introducing a new villain and new allies is smart. Not so sure about the sea horses... that's probably a merchandising play. (They've sold seahorse merchandise in previous iterations of this franchise, so they are kinda just updating an old idea and will crank out the toys when this hits.) I guess I can't complain since mlp was always intended as a merchandising show, so I'll have to see the movie to understand whether the sea horse characters have any narrative value.
Post new comment