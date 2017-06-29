Video: 'My Little Pony: The Movie' is 'My Little Pony' with actual ponies

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Previously on Flayrah's My Little Pony movie trailer coverage, we noted a distinct lack of actual ponies in the pony movie advertised. But not this time. They're bringing pony back.

Meh, needs more Applejack.

Over three decades after the first (not so classic) My Little Pony: The Movie hit theaters, Hasbro is trying again, this time bringing the newest generation, the insta-cult classic Friendship is Magic version of the ubiquitous toy-and-cartoon-line, which began back in 2010 and spawned the "brony" subculture, to the big screen. It actually took Flayrah until 2011 to run a story, but you can check back on our more in depth coverage to help you get up to speed on the plot.

The movie hits theaters everywhere October 6, so you have plenty of time to catch up on everything that's gone before. Don't worry, there's only six full seasons and the ongoing seventh to get through. Plus the aforementioned Equestria Girls spin-offs. Oh, and the comics, don't forget the comics. And some of the fan made stuff is fun ...

Correction: Article originally stated there are five complete seasons and a sixth incomplete season of MLP:FiM. The show is on its seventh.