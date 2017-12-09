Fur Affinity administrator resigns amid hate group policy controversy
quoting_mungo, who has moderated multiple furry websites and would have been on Fur Affinity's administrative team for five years on January 27, 2018, resigned today, she announced in a Fur Affinity journal entry. Apparently originally aiming to resign mid-January or February, it appears decisions for and reactions to Fur Affinity's new policy regarding hate groups encouraged her to cut that time short.
Discussed briefly here on Flayrah previously, Fur Affinity user Pokefound uploaded a $15 commission they'd drawn, depicting a My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic-styled character, wearing a swastika armband and SS collar tab, performing a Nazi salute against a background of Nazi Germany swastika flags. Believing it to be a violation of the hate group policy, another user reported it via Fur Affinity's trouble ticket system.
Mungo, who as an admin specialized in Code of Conduct violations, believed it to fall under the policy's exception for fictional contexts, and closed the ticket without taking further action. The decision proved to be controversial after the user who'd reported the image uploaded a screenshot of her response to Twitter, accusing her of "constantly sympathiz[ing] with nazis", entreating Dragoneer to directly address the situation.
More furry Twitter users began reporting the image en masse, some calling for quoting_mungo to be removed from her position. Ultimately the submission was removed. Apparently not comfortable with the decision [but see below], quoting_mungo's resignation journal noted:
Some aspects of internal policy go against my grain, and I am not comfortable standing for those decisions. I have good reasons for my position, others have good reasons for theirs, the two are simply irreconcilable and no available compromise would alleviate my concerns sufficiently for me to feel okay about this.
quoting_mungo went on to cite toxic attitudes directed at herself and other Fur Affinity administrators both on Fur Affinity and via social media as another motivation for leaving, noting that her relationship with her peers remains friendly, and says she is open to a future return to the team.
In response to the events, FA Community Manager Dragoneer stated that the administrative team intends to discuss the policy further, to attempt to find a line at which fictional works cross the line of what is acceptable. It is not yet known who will take over Mungo's responsibilities.
Correction/clarification: The removal of the content was based on comments posted after it was initially found not in violation. I had no issue with that action, and would have taken it with or without the Twitter outrage.
The quoted portion of the journal concerns policy matters completely unrelated to COC 2.7 (the rule against identifying with or promoting hate groups), though I cannot go into more detail due to NDA. My resignation was initially planned for Jan 27, and had been decided for some time before recent events.
Thanks for clarifying - and for holding on as long as you did. I saw a small portion of the hate directed to you over the years. It's not easy to moderate a site like FA, let alone one the size of FA, and I doubt many of those criticizing you would have been able to do a better job, even if they were able (and willing) to spare the time it requires.
It is what it is. I understand people are bound to be unhappy from time to time when you have to step in and tell them how to behave. I am hurt by recent event because of the incredibly loaded labels being applied to me, but long-term I've been more bothered by what it's done for/to my partners.
so then why not just remove it in the first place, without comment, and save the outrage and save this resignation.
Personally speaking, I'm just glad I can use FA again with you gone.
This ignore previous issues about quoting_mungo's apparent support for Nazism, a repeated issue that has been coming up for many months where Mungo would work to slap down anyone saying stuff against Nazism, and defending Nazi symbols as "fiction" or "art", even after the rule change (Which was explained and I understood to be allowing only for historical work, rather than glorification).
Mungo's entire journal is a big attempt at spin that I don't buy.
I saw enough complaints of this particular issue with this admin that I even was in the process of gathering them for an article when FA did the policy change. It went on back burner to see how things would change. The decision about the nazi pony art was perplexing. Having to see someone's signed membership card in the Society To Glorify Nazis was kind of absurd.
The word "mob" reads as disingenuuous about legit protest. The protest has frequently been at one particular admin, not the whole site or owner. The change of decision in this case happened when high profile voices started speaking up without bringing any pitchforks out. The excuse about change of decision may cite further comments from the user on FA, but everyone knows there was more going on.
Aside from an apparent double standard of being harsh on critics of nazis and soft on nazi art, I have to wonder if geography was involved (something sweden something north america).
The journal's worth reading in full. While internal dissent over policies is one reason to leave, it seems the personal attacks on her and other FA staff were a significant factor. There is a line: it's when you criticise the person, rather than the decision.
Most staff see this from time to time, at least if they are identifiable as the person behind a particular action. It doesn't help when those you deal with tend to be people who have broken the rules, or who're angry about what they see as violations. Explaining to the latter that, actually, it isn't a violation, rarely goes over well.
It's possible for a mob to drive someone out of a staff position, depending on the situation. This is rarely good for the site, or its community - volunteers do not grow on trees, and in fandom they often hold highly-skilled roles and/or leadership positions; replacing them is non-trivial. Meanwhile, the remaining staff also have to deal with the former volunteer's job until a replacement is found (or else it's just not done). Unfortunately, those most likely to do this - those who already aren't using [x] - also tend to have the least to lose if things go downhill.
Agreed. This was a policy decision and IMO harassment of this kind is never OK. Did make she the wrong choice...probably, but that doesn't justify this. I really doubt she is some mustache twirling Nazi.
Absolutely agree. There is also the problem that on staff you can never really win. If you make one decision you have a bunch of angry users criticising you and if you make the other decision you have a different bunch of angry users criticising you. It can be very draining, no doubt especially for such a big site.
That's certainly not to say that criticism of decisions is never warranted or that people should not argue for their own positions but that should not descend into insults and personal attacks. I can't say I am perfect about that but I do try to avoid personal attacks as much as possible, though it can be difficult when emotions run high.
The other problem with mobs is that they tend to oversimplify things. To use an actual example. A forum I moderate has the policy not to allow people to make posts which admit to illegal activities for fairly obvious reasons. So then you remove posts about soft drug use and get accused of being anti-drugs. Even when you can point to somewhere else and say "we did the exact same thing on a different topic" or "Here I am supporting a change in drug laws" people just ignore it. It's something to bear in mind when these controversies arise that a lot of accusations against people are just not true. I know I've been attacked and accused of all sorts of things which are just not even close to true or the opposite of what I stand for.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
"If you make one decision you have a bunch of angry users criticising you and if you make the other decision you have a different bunch of angry users criticising you. "
That sounds like the equivocation that Donald J Trump spewed after the Charleston neo-Nazi rally over the summer where peaceful protestors were attacked by hard-right hate, but such equivocations are false. There's no equivocating hate- and intolerance-ideating memes within the fandom because they are foreign and mutually-exclusive with it. The last thing anyone should believe is that things are "business as usual" in 2017 going into 2018. We're all facing a crisis in international social plurality that will require us to be exception human beings, or make way for those who are willing to try.
I wish I could say that this issue is surprising, or that FA demonstrated strong community leadership or even just ethical moderation on the FA Forums and FA. But then, I'm banned from FA and cut off from the community of artists I expected to be supporting throughout the holidays because FA's approach to problems seems to be to punitively harm the whistleblowers.
I think part of the problem is the lack of stating community standards of conduct in positive terms. For instance, on the FA Forums, there's a Ten Commandments-like list of forbidden things, vaguely defined, and liberally, arbitrary, and capriciously interpreted for all sorts of magical moderation effects that seem mostly about cowing intellectualism, stifling community organization, and creating a safe space for misogyny and the most philistine anti-fandom alt-right ideological well-poisoning meme spreaders.
It's seemingly perverse because it's overtly anti-fandom, and it's dark fruit cultivated by the team quoting_mungo heads. And it's not as if the problems haven't been presented publically and privately ad nausium. There's been a real and system effort of neglect and tonedeaf antisocial anti-excellence leadership that is unbecoming of any fandom, especially ours, especially now when sufficiency would mean that lucid brilliance is essential.
I think the commissioner of said artwork missed an opportunity, as the equal sign (=) has been shown to be the symbol of tyrannical regimes in Equestria, not some swastika.
If the art had not been removed on the ground that it does not promote said views, my suggestion was then going to be for artists who despise the work to draw a short comic of Celestia launching the "fictional" character into the sun. Because if the character IS neutral and not tied with anyone's personal views it should not be offensive to have the queen (praise be to the sun) sort of have a cleansing of said swastika wearing ponies. After all, Equestrian has one ruling class and don't you forget it.
Quoting does indicate that comments made by commissioner/artist had indicated that the broni-sona had revealed their hand that it was promotional or personal fulfillment before said call out could happen though, and why it was removed later on.
However if that was the case then the accelerated resignation was hardly necessary and only enforced that the person resigning felt that they handled the initial action poorly enough to step aside (because of the timing). That's the optics of the action regardless of the words used while making it.
Drawing a short comic of Celestia launching the character into the sun without the permission of the character owner would most likely violate both AUP and COC if posted to FA. Getting yourself in trouble over someone else doing something you disagree with is ultimately counterproductive. Could you draw a short comic of Celestia launching a random other swaztika-wearing pony into the sun? Sure. Go ahead.
Yes, public perception was something I considered as a factor against stepping down early, but ultimately, I am not obligated to stay on just to spite bullies, especially not if continuing to stay on has the one of my partners I mentioned it to fearing for my life due to how the harassment was affecting my mental/emotional health.
Oh, please. that last bit is just to gain sympathy. Just. stop.
You let a nazi picture go despite being not only against the rules of furaffinity but the entire idea of the show. You've done it before this too. Stop acting like criticism of you is unwarranted. You were, honestly, the worst moderator in the history of FA. People would say your name with disdain and openly stop using FA because of you.
I know that when I had to open a ticket I'd dread if you were the moderator that caught it.
Some things are worth 'getting into trouble' to defend against. There's also the mental/emotional health of our fandom community to consider, you know. Why did you even make it come down to this stressful end when, with sound principles and administration, you could have helped elevate FA to be a beacon and a standard for the community. I still don't "get" you or where you are come from or what social world you're existing in because it is nothing like the experience we're having over here in US and British fandom contexts and I still don't understand how your responses always seem to betray some failure to apprehend that.
