Fur Affinity administrator resigns amid hate group policy controversy

quoting_mungo, who has moderated multiple furry websites and would have been on Fur Affinity's administrative team for five years on January 27, 2018, resigned today, she announced in a Fur Affinity journal entry. Apparently originally aiming to resign mid-January or February, it appears decisions for and reactions to Fur Affinity's new policy regarding hate groups encouraged her to cut that time short.

Discussed briefly here on Flayrah previously, Fur Affinity user Pokefound uploaded a $15 commission they'd drawn, depicting a My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic-styled character, wearing a swastika armband and SS collar tab, performing a Nazi salute against a background of Nazi Germany swastika flags. Believing it to be a violation of the hate group policy, another user reported it via Fur Affinity's trouble ticket system.

Mungo, who as an admin specialized in Code of Conduct violations, believed it to fall under the policy's exception for fictional contexts, and closed the ticket without taking further action. The decision proved to be controversial after the user who'd reported the image uploaded a screenshot of her response to Twitter, accusing her of "constantly sympathiz[ing] with nazis", entreating Dragoneer to directly address the situation.

More furry Twitter users began reporting the image en masse, some calling for quoting_mungo to be removed from her position. Ultimately the submission was removed. Apparently not comfortable with the decision [but see below], quoting_mungo's resignation journal noted:

Some aspects of internal policy go against my grain, and I am not comfortable standing for those decisions. I have good reasons for my position, others have good reasons for theirs, the two are simply irreconcilable and no available compromise would alleviate my concerns sufficiently for me to feel okay about this.

quoting_mungo went on to cite toxic attitudes directed at herself and other Fur Affinity administrators both on Fur Affinity and via social media as another motivation for leaving, noting that her relationship with her peers remains friendly, and says she is open to a future return to the team.

In response to the events, FA Community Manager Dragoneer stated that the administrative team intends to discuss the policy further, to attempt to find a line at which fictional works cross the line of what is acceptable. It is not yet known who will take over Mungo's responsibilities.