Roo v 2: The Furry Fracas (No one asked for)
Two furry Youtubers, 2 the Ranting Gryphon and Tantroo McNally, find themselves in a poignant brouhaha. It all started in mid-February when an infamous furry comedian made a statement on hate crime statistics, and would lead to a long winded discussion of righteous condemnation that left audiences in awe at how two angry old men could find literally nothing better to do with their time.
The Southern Poverty Law Center tallied 1064 incidents of hate crime in 2017, relatively few ending in death.
3500 people on average are killed every year in swimming pools. Swimming pools are a larger threat than racists. Why aren't you going after them? https://t.co/zgw2WDbB5a
— 2 Gryphon (@2_gryphon) February 15, 2018
OBJECTION!
In response to the tweet, World in Rooview did a video discussing the statistics of hate crime. It’s a bit long at 27 minutes. So in summary, the main point of the video was that the number of hate crimes was a smaller sample set then those of the pool deaths. The Southern Poverty Law center statistic covered only a handful of major metropolitan areas where as the pool death covered the entire continental United States. That statistic, from 2016 FBI findings, was around 6,100 hate crime incidents.
Um, Actually...
2’s response, also running long at 22 minutes, conceded the sample size issue. However he also decided to change his numbers to also only include the apples to apples of only the death statistics. Resulting in him indicating that “hate crime deaths are less likely than being struck by lightning”, placing the number at 7.
The Main Event
With tensions running hot, the fandom audience demanded that these two get together and resolve these differences; or crack each other skulls they didn’t seem to care which. One convention attending fursuiter was quoted as saying:
“Who? I’m late for my trials to the furry dance competition right now, can it wait?”
But wait it could not. As the long awaited video where the two would but heads was finally released! Many are saying the the discussions that were beheld could have solved some of the most hard pressing social political conflicts of our time in the furry fandom, all in such a short and condensed run time.
People wonder if at the end of the earth shattering interview if the Gryphon will return to living out the remainder of his days a monk in a monastery, originally reported by Flayrah in early April of 2009.
In the End, does it even matter?
Perhaps, in the end, what the Gryphon was trying to convey was: “Go out and enjoy life to its fullest instead of obsessing over numbers and if bad things will happen to you or not. We will all die and become a statistic in some regard, so don’t worry about the end, instead live in the now as you are.”
If only we as a species had a grasp of language, we could state such philosophies without including historical and statistical items that would distract us from the point. That if we just cut to it, it would save our audience hours of time and also not make us seem dismissive of the situations around those historical events and statistics?
Nah.
For what are we but a species of fools bumbling about to reach the conclusions through collective errors we make and discovering how to fix them. And perhaps when we realize this, and embrace that we all play the fool in some regard, then that we as a species can be risen from the dirt we find ourselves in. It'll just take an embrace those foolish stumbles rather than sweeping them under the rug in shame.
Happy April Fools Day and Easter Sunday!
It should also be noted, for anyone who did go through the whole swath of videos and articles in this article.
Mr. Gryphon's whole video hinges on the magical number of 7 being the number of deaths caused by hate crime. However where he got the number from is a mystery to me, because the article which talked about is quoted as saying:
It even had an info graphic showing 5 deaths by gun, 5 by knife, and 2 by car.
In the above section the number 7 doesn't even exist for any prior year. We have the numbers 19 in 2015, 5 in 2016, and 12 in 2017. So I am scratching my head as to where that number even came from.
I mean sure, it may not be frequent, and it's just as likely as getting struck by lightning. But the reason people getting struck by lighting is so low is we take precautions to prevent it. We go in our house, get off plugged in electronic devices, don't stand under trees. That statistic would go up if, say, everyone climbed atop a utility pole and held a golf club to the sky during a lightning storm.
So with hate crimes, I think many people found it concerning that electing a president who seems to promote behaviors in our social discourse that will not help keep the numbers at a low bar, which is why there has been an increase, even if it's still not highly frequent. People want to keep it that way.
