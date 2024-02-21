Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The Insider covered news that broke on a Russian furry YouTuber’s telegram group about a Russian My Little Pony meet called the Mi Amore Fest. The gathering was ordered to disperse by the Federal Security Service (FSB). This is two months following when the cartoon show was deemed as mature content by the government. While a reasoning has not been given for this rating, rumors are that this was due to the rainbow mane and tail of the character Rainbow Dash and the growing animosity of Russia toward the symbol of the rainbow and its ties to the LGBTQ+ movement.

In a statement, the event runners indicated that they were approached by officers who received a false tip that their group was handing out propaganda surrounding non-traditional relationships and adult works to minors. While this was found to be false by the responding enforcers, the convention was given the suggestion of closing shop a few hours early, due to the political climate. A rumor spread about more enforcers on route to the area via bus, so the meet leaders called it off sooner than was even suggested by the FSB.

Fan works of a Pegasus that has similar stranding to Rainbow Dash, but with her colors changed into a tricolor similar to the Russian flag seemed to be the mascot for this gathering. As it turns out, simply updating the colors of the character was not enough magic to break the state’s spell of banishment and citizen rumor mongering.