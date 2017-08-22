Furrydelphia: Philly's fourth bite at the furry apple

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Philly Metro's "Inside Philly's first furries convention" offers a compelling summary of our fandom's latest (and quite successful) convention. But its title betrays a lack of research. While Drayne and his team are to be congratulated for bringing a new furry convention to the City of Brotherly Love, it is by no means the first… nor even the largest furry con held there.

The first honour belongs to Furtasticon, chaired in November 1994 by Trish Ny – which was also furry fandom's second convention, spun up in the space of a few months, allegedly after perceived anti-furry sentiment at Philcon. [Drayne was busy being born at the time.]

Then there's Furstivus, which drew 238 – organized by SkippyFox and friends on short notice to replace 2012's New Year's Furry Ball. One must also consider the giant next door, Anthrocon.

Founded in 1997 in Albany, NY, this behemoth moved to Philly in 2001, having become the largest furry convention in the world while in Valley Forge. It left for Pittsburgh in 2006 after the purchase and ultimate demolition of its favoured hotel, the Adams Mark, by Target. [Anthrocon duly auctioned the hotel's "last brick", raising $200 for the Western PA National Wild Animal Orphanage.]

Why did AC choose the Steel City? As its erstwhile chairman tells it, a bottle of wine was involved – along with a folder stuffed with anthrocon.org printouts. In truth, such events tend to grow rapidly; and while furries are known for their enthusiasm, our community trends young, and cannot always afford the best in life. If Philadelphia wishes to keep this new event, its hotels and event spaces must remain accommodating, available… and affordable.